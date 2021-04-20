Pioneers pull away from Johnnies

The Olentangy Orange softball team jumped out to an early lead and added to it in the middle innings on the way to a convincing 9-3 non-league win over visiting Johnstown Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

After breaking the scoring seal with a run in the first inning, the Pioneers took control for good with four more in the second. a two spot in the fourth and two more runs in the fifth ballooned the advantage to 9-1 before the Johnnies plated a pair in the top half of the seventh to smooth out the scoring summary.

Alli Rubal and Morgan Woycitzky, the first two batters in the Orange lineup, each finished with three hits in the win. Rubal added a team-best three runs while Woycitzky had two runs and three RBI. Riley Jestadt was also steady, closing 2-for-4 with a run and three RBI.

Morgan Powell took care of the rest from the circle, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking one en route to the complete-game win.

Julia Montie led Johnstown at the dish with two doubles while Grace Branstool was the starting and losing pitcher, allowing five runs on six hits in three innings of action.

Olentangy Berlin 10, Dublin Jerome 0, 5 inn.

Allie Burkhart finished with a team-best three hits to lead the Bears to a lopsided win over the host Celtics Tuesday night in Dublin.

Syd Cain was also steady, chipping in two hits and two RBI while Jocelyn Franz added a pair of hits and Izzie Wilson, Autumn LeFevre and Remy Camp knocked in a run each.

Kali Batemen earned the win in the circle, allowing two hits while striking out a pair in three shutout innings.

Buckeye Valley 11, Centennial 0, 5 inn.

Liz Hamilton tossed a perfect game, striking out eight to lead the Barons to a lopsided non-league win over the visiting Stars Tuesday night in Delaware.

Lilly Irvine, Alexa Richardson and Tara Warnock did the bulk of the damage from the plate, finishing with two hits apiece. Irvine had two RBI while Richardson and Warnock knocked in three each.

Marysville 15, Delaware Hayes 15

The visiting Monarchs scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Pacers answered with three of their own in the home half to even things at 15 before the game was suspended due to darkness Tuesday night in Delaware.

Hayes’ Olivia Nelson had a home run and two RBI, Lauren Tompkins had three hits and four RBI, Addy Tope collected five hits from the leadoff spot and Kamilla Slayton had three hits and two RBI before the game was called.

Hilliard Darby 6, Olentangy 2

The Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one and never looked back on the way to a win over the visiting Braves Tuesday night in Hilliard.

Olentangy managed just two hits in the setback: a double off the bat of Caleigh Peterson and a single by Olivia Davidson.

BASEBALL

Big Walnut got off to a solid start, plating three runs in the bottom of the first, but couldn’t get much going after that en route to a 10-3 loss to visiting Westerville South Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Colin Pierce led the Golden Eagles with a double and two RBI. Cam Drake also knocked in a run in the setback.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Delaware Hayes found itself down by a single goal at halftime, but couldn’t close the gap in the second half as visiting Westerville South hung on for a 9-7 win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Madison Bricker and Lindsay Wolverton had two goals apiece for the Pacers, who trailed 6-5 at the break. Lily Tope, Molly Wells and Audra Lyon also scored in the setback.

The Wildcats’ Ava Robert led all scorers with five goals while Kayla Arens added a pair and Alex Swank and Kaitlyn McBride finished with one apiece.

Gabrielle Weckerly had 11 saves in the Hayes goal while South keeper Mia Dailey finished with 19.

Buckeye Valley 13, Chillicothe 11

The Barons made sure Senior Night was a special one, outlasting visiting Chillicothe 13-11 to secure the first win in program history Tuesday night in Delaware.

Not a bad way to send off seniors Autumn Carsey, Hayley Romo, Evy Wirth, Veronika Legg and Kirsten Fridley.

Wirth scored 10 of the goals all by herself. Aubrie Gump, Legg and Morgan Schuttinger had the others.

Larrianna Battle anchored the defense with nine saves in the BV goal.

Also: Olentangy 9, Olentangy Berlin 7.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mike Parsio and Nick Wilson scored to stake Olentangy to a 2-0 edge and Bryce Collins scored three times in the second quarter as the Braves parlayed a 5-0 halftime lead into a 10-5 league win over host Olentangy Berlin Tuesday night in Delaware.

Parsio scored another two goals in the third to complete his hat trick.

The Bears, meanwhile, clawed back with four goals in the third, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Also: Delaware Hayes 7, Westerville South 6; Dublin Coffman 15, Olentangy Orange 3; Upper Arlington 17, Olentangy Liberty 4.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Liberty outlasted host Dublin Coffman in three competitive sets to nab a solid league win Tuesday night in Dublin.

The Patriots won each of the first two sets 25-22 before sealing the deal with a 28-26 win in the third.

Noah Koknat and Cole Young anchored the attack, finishing with 10 and eight kills, respectively. Other Liberty standouts included Nicholas Talbott, who had a team-best 19 assists; Cole Young and Parker Budreau, who had three blocks apiece; and Jack Sullenberger, who had 12 digs in the win.

Olentangy Orange’s Morgan Powell fires a pitch toward home plate during Tuesday’s non-league showdown against visiting Johnstown. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_oo32.jpg Olentangy Orange’s Morgan Powell fires a pitch toward home plate during Tuesday’s non-league showdown against visiting Johnstown. Ben Stroup | The Gazette