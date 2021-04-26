Big Walnut wins quad at Orange

The Big Walnut track and field teams handled their business Monday night in Lewis Center, winning a quad against Buckeye Valley, Delaware Hayes and host Olentangy Orange.

Alexus Roberts, Maci Ames, Madi Yano, Gianna Rose-romosier and Kassandra Swank led the Golden Eagle girls, who collected 88.5 points, each picking up individual wins.

Roberts earned first-place points in the 100 hurdles (15.98 seconds), Ames won the 300 hurdles (49.94 seconds), Yano won the 1,600 (5:51.23), Rose-romosier earned a win in the 3,200 (12:19.59) and Swank took top honors in the discus (107-09.5).

Buckeye Valley finished second with 58 points, Hayes was third with 56 and Orange smoothed out the scoring summary with 53.5.

The Barons were boosted by Carlie Osborne, who won the 400 (1:02.01) and high jump (4-08); and Ashley Beatty, who won the 800 (2:30.11). BV also won the 4×200 (1:50.90) and 4×800 (10:09.85) relays to pad its point total.

Gabby Anderson was Hayes’ lone individual winner, nabbing bragging rights in the shot put (34-04), while the 4×100 relay team also earned a win (52.07 seconds).

Orange winners included Ava Musgrove in the 100 (12.73 seconds) and long jump (15-11.75), Celeste Conley in the 200 (26.76 seconds) and Noel Frye in the triple jump (33-10.5). The Pioneers won the 4×400 relay (4:08.67) as well.

On the boys’ side, Big Walnut took top honors with 123 points.

Shane White led the way, sweeping the sprinting events with wins in the 100-meter dash (11.29 seconds), 200-meter dash (23.15 seconds) and 400 (52.72 seconds).

Other BW winners included Alec Carr in the 110 hurdles (15.21 seconds), Cale Borland in the 800 (2:10.08), Christopher Lee in the 1,600 (4:53.93), Mark Ruffing in the discus (140-00), Grant Ferris in the shot put and Owen Wilhelm in the high jump (5-10).

The Eagles also won the 4×100 and 4×200 relays in respective times of 44.28 and 1:32.33 seconds.

Orange finished second with 76 points while Hayes and Buckeye Valley closed third and fourth with 34 and 23 points, respectively.

The Pioneers got wins from Leyton Suver in the 300 hurdles (42.19 seconds), Jordan Rudolph in the long jump (20-10.25) and John Parks, Jr. in the triple jump (38-01). They also won the 4×400 relay (3:42.03).

BV’s Liam George also picked up an event win, earning first-place points in the 3,200 (10:26.06) while Hayes’ Brady Williams won the pole vault 12-00).

The Pacers also won the 4×800 relay (8:59.08).

SOFTBALL

Krista Haskins got it done from the plate and the circle to lead Delaware Christian to a 10-0 MOCAL win over host Tree of Life Monday night in Columbus.

From the plate, Haskins finished 3-for-4 with a home run, double, run and two RBI. Eden Marquis, who finished with a team-best four RBI, also homered in the win.

Haskins was dominant in the circle as well, allowing just two hits while striking out seven and walking one in six scoreless innings.

Buckeye Valley 14, Worthington Christian 1, 5 inn.

Lilly Irvine homered and drove in four runs, Whitney Stuart knocked in three and Anika Craft doubled, tripled and scored two runs to lead the Barons to a lopsided win over the host Warriors Monday night.

Craft was also sharp in the circle, allowing a run on three hits while striking out seven and walking one to record the complete-game win.

Thomas Worthington 3, Olentangy Berlin 2

The Bears scored the first and last runs of the game, but the host Cardinals plated three in between on the way to a league win Monday night.

Izzie Wilson closed 3-for-4, collecting half the Berlin hits while scoring both runs to headline the Bears’ day at the plate.

Despite suffering the setback, Kali Batemen was solid in the circle, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out 10 and walking two in six innings of action.

Westerville South 17, Big Walnut 7, 6 inn.

Arielle Brown gave the Golden Eagles a boost from the leadoff spot, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI, but the visiting Wildcats scored four runs in the second, five in the fourth and six more in the sixth to cruise to a league win Monday night in Sunbury.

Abigail Clawson and Audrey Justice also had three hits each for Big Walnut.

Delaware Hayes 7, Westerville North 1

The Pacers broke things open with a six-run fourth on the way to a league win over the host Warriors Monday night in Westerville.

Addy Tope, Judaea Wilson and Myaih Cloud had two hits apiece while Maddie Kiss picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing a run on five hits while striking out five and walking four.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 4, Olentangy Orange 1; Marysville 9, Olentangy 0.

BOYS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin 3, Big Walnut 2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Orange def. Olentangy Liberty 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 23-25, 15-11; Olentangy def. Dublin Scioto 25-17, 25-13, 25-16.

Buckeye Valley’s Anthony Hughes, Big Walnut’s Shane White, Delaware Hayes’ Logan Hummel and Olentangy Orange’s Jordan Rudolph, from left to right, compete in the 100-meter dash during Monday’s quad meet in Lewis Center. White won the event with a personal-best effort of 11.29 seconds. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_track1-2-1.jpg Buckeye Valley’s Anthony Hughes, Big Walnut’s Shane White, Delaware Hayes’ Logan Hummel and Olentangy Orange’s Jordan Rudolph, from left to right, compete in the 100-meter dash during Monday’s quad meet in Lewis Center. White won the event with a personal-best effort of 11.29 seconds. Ben Stroup | The Gazette