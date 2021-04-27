Late push sends Pacers past Golden Eagles

It took a little something from everyone, but the Delaware Hayes girls lacrosse team got it done as a group, outlasting host Big Walnut 12-10 Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Eight different Pacers found the back of the net, including Lily Tope and Laura Ewell. Tope’s lone goal was a big one as the senior sliced through the Golden Eagle defense and slipped a shot just inside the crossbar to break a 10-all tie with 1:21 left in the game.

After Hayes won the ensuing face-off, Ewell scored with 50.7 seconds left to put the finishing touches on the win.

Ewell closed with two goals, as did Madison Bricker, Presley Call and Alana Kay. Tope, Sophia Hance, Lindsay Wolverton and Kaitlin Klabus all finished with one.

Big Walnut used a more focused approach, with two players — Peyton Deverso and Ashley Fisher — combining to score nine of its 10 goals. After Klabus’ tally tied things at nine with 8:28 left, Deverso scored on a free-position shot to put the Eagles up 10-9 with 3:03 left.

Wolverton got the equalizer just 30 seconds later, though, setting to up the Pacers’ solid finish.

Joleigh Lawrence also scored for Big Walnut, which didn’t lead or trail by more than one goal until the final 50 seconds or so.

The offenses did their thing, but so did the goalies, who combined to stop 27 shots in the game. Caroline Weber stopped 15 shots in the BW goal while Hayes’ Gabrielle Weckerly had 12 saves in the win.

Bishop Watterson 20, Buckeye Valley 1

Aubrie Gump scored the Barons’ lone goal and Autumn Carsey and Evy Wirth each stopped two shots while splitting time in net to lead the Barons in Tuesday’s loss to the host Eagles.

BOYS LACROSSE

Dublin Coffman scored two straight to even things at four by halftime, but host Olentangy Liberty controlled things in the second half on the way to a 9-6 win Tuesday night in Powell.

Aidan Kenley scored two first-half goals to get Liberty going and Keaton Butler scored early in the third quarter to put his team up for good. Owen McGee and Joey Wiseman added tallies as the Patriots used a 3-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to take control.

Olentangy 18, Marysville 0

Mike Parsio scored six times and Ben Dorbish and Bryce Collins added three apiece to lead the Braves to a convincing win over the Monarchs Tuesday night.

Also: Delaware Hayes 15, Big Walnut 2; Hilliard Davidson 10, Olentangy Orange 8.

SOFTBALL

Nina Peak had three hits and two RBI and Anika Craft and Whitney Stuart added two knocks apiece to lead Buckeye Valley to a 6-0 non-league win over host DeSales Tuesday night in Columbus.

Liz Hamilton, meanwhile, was lights out in the circle, allowing just three hits while striking out 16 en route to the shutout.

Delaware Christian 16, Grandview Heights 5, 5 inn.

Emma Rindfuss collected three doubles and a triple to lead the Eagles to a lopsided non-league win over the visiting Bobcats Tuesday night in Delaware.

She also drove in a team-best three runs and scored twice while Eden Marquis finished 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Krista Haskins earned the win in the circle, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out three in five innings of work.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes was all business Tuesday, dropping just four games the entire day en route to a 5-0 win over Franklin Heights.

Pacer winners included Gabe Fogle (6-1, 6-0 at first singles), Ryder Kardas (6-1, 6-0 at second singles), Joe Molina (6-0, 6-1 at third singles), the duo of Lucas NogueiraBalaniuc and Ben Dame (6-0, 6-0 at first doubles) and Grant Lamar and Ryne Higgins (6-0, 6-0 at second doubles).

Also: Big Walnut 5, Canal Winchester 0; Olentangy Orange 3, Olentangy Liberty 2; Olentangy Berlin 4, Thomas Worthington 1.

BASEBALL

Hilliard Bradley scored the game’s first run in the top of the second inning, but host Olentangy Orange scored the next eight, answering with three of its own in the bottom half before cruising to an 8-1 league win Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Caden Konczak led the way with three hits, two runs and two RBI while Cole Cahill earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing a run on six hits while striking out eight and walking one.

BOYS TRACK

Hilliard Bradley 72, Olentangy Liberty 64.

GIRLS TRACK

Olentangy Liberty 101, Hilliard Bradley 36.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hilliard Bradley 3, Olentangy Liberty 0; Olentangy 3, Thomas Worthington 2.

Big Walnut’s Gabrielle Roberto, left, and Delaware Hayes’ Kasey Wells battle for possession during the first half of Tuesday’s showdown in Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/04/web1_dh24bw2-2.jpg Big Walnut’s Gabrielle Roberto, left, and Delaware Hayes’ Kasey Wells battle for possession during the first half of Tuesday’s showdown in Sunbury. Ben Stroup | The Gazette