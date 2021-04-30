Bears hammer visiting Panthers, 16-1

The Olentangy Berlin softball team dominated at the dish Friday in Delaware, scoring 16 runs on 13 hits to secure a 16-1, five-inning league win over visiting Hilliard Darby.

Izzie Wilson and Allie Burkhart both homered. Wilson finished 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBI and Burkhart was 2-for-4 with a run and three knocked in. Syd Davis was also solid, finishing 3-for-3 with two runs and four RBI.

Big Walnut 10, Worthington Kilbourne 4

The Golden Eagles scored all the runs they would need in the top of the first inning, plating five on the way to a league win over the host Wolves Friday night.

Arielle Brown and Cassady Joseph both finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Abigail Clawson also had a pair of hits in the win while Abigail Weiss and Janel Hayes knocked in a pair of runs apiece.

Weiss earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking four.

Olentangy Liberty 6, Upper Arlington 5, 8 inn.

Luci Matteo played hero Friday in Powell, coming through with a clutch two-out single in the bottom of the eighth to chase home Ashley Chevalier and lift the Patriots to a thrilling walk-off win over the visiting Golden Bears.

Chevalier and Matteo finished with three hits apiece. Matteo added a game-high three RBI while Chevalier scored twice.

Lindsey Leeds was the winner in the circle, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out 16 and walking six in eight innings of action.

Dublin Coffman 19, Olentangy Orange 8

The Shamrocks set the tone with eight runs in the first inning on the way to a lopsided league win over the Pioneers Friday night.

Orange got six in the fifth to make things interesting, but Coffman answered with four more in the sixth and two in the seventh to smooth out the scoring summary.

Alli Rubal and Riley Jestadt led the Pioneers with two hits apiece.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cole Young and Noah Koknat finished with eight kills apiece to lead Olentangy Liberty to a three-set win over visiting Hilliard Darby Friday night in Powell.

The Patriots won the first set 25-17 before taking the second and third by respective scores of 25-20 and 25-14 to seal the deal.

Parker Budreau had a team-best three blocks, Nicholas Talbott had 14 assists and Jack Sullenberger finished with 10 digs.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut 3, DeSales 2; Olentangy Berlin 5, Hilliard Bradley 0.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Olentangy Orange 142, Olentangy 109.5, Olentangy Berlin 107, Upper Arlington 92.5, Delaware Hayes 84, DeSales 51, Olentangy Liberty 29, Worthington Christian 16 at Olentangy Invitational.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Upper Arlington 166, Olentangy Orange 144, Olentangy 95, Olentangy Liberty 94, Delaware Hayes 44.33, Olentangy Berlin 35.33, Worthington Christian 31, DeSales 21.33 at Olentangy Invitational.

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Hayes 17, Olentangy Orange 14.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Big Walnut 12, Olentangy Berlin 11; Dublin Scioto 15, Olentangy Liberty 7.

