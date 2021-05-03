Konczak homer lifts Pioneers over Patriots

The Olentangy Orange baseball team plated a pair of runs on a Caden Konczak homer in the top of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie on the way to a 6-4 OCC-Central Division win over host Olentangy Liberty Monday night in Powell.

An Adam Lane homer gave the Patriots (15-5) a 4-3 lead in the fourth, but the Pioneers (17-2) tied things in the fifth when Konczak doubled and later scored on a wild pitch.

Konczak finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish, scoring four times and knocking in two. Matt Wolfe and Logan Shearer had Orange’s only other hits, but it was more than enough.

Mason Onate led Liberty with a pair of hits and two runs while Connor Bourn, Brian Yamokoski and Lane had one RBI apiece.

Cole Cahill earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out seven and walking three.

Nick Falter suffered the setback for the Patriots, allowing six runs on five hits while striking out four and walking four in seven innings of action.

TRACK & FIELD

Olentangy Orange’s track and field teams sent their seniors out in style, winning Monday’s Senior Night tri-meet against visiting Olentangy Berlin and FCA Homeschool thanks to a slew of solid all-around showings.

On the girls’ side, Pioneer standouts included Hailey Miles, who took top honors in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in respective times of 12.99 and 27.20 seconds; Kayla Jefferson, who won the 100 hurdles in 16.85 seconds; Casey Homorody, who picked up first-place points in the 300 hurdles thanks to an effort of 53.19 seconds; and Riya Sutaria, who won the 3,200 in 14:18.60.

In the field, Orange’s Noel Frye won the discus (103-01.50) and shot put (29-06.50), Taylor Hill won the high jump (4-08) and Augustine Davis won the long jump (14-09) and triple jump (30-11.50).

The Pioneers also secured wins in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

In boys’ action, Orange’s Kobe Sharpe won the 100 (11.35 seconds), Jadon Ampadu won the 110 hurdles (16.09), Jemal Burton won the 200 (23.39 seconds), Leyton Suver took top honors in the 300 hurdles (43.55 seconds), Zamir Fuller won the 800 (2:07.08), Nick Allen won the 3,200 (11:22.10), Jake Burre won the discus (121-09), Max Reidelbach won the high jump (5-06), Bobby Ogles won the long jump (18-04.50), Parker Heran picked up first-place points in the shot put (40-03.50) and John Parks, Jr. won the triple jump (36-11).

The Pioneers also won the 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

Berlin picked up a handful of wins as well, getting standout showings from Nathaniel Foltz in the boys 400 (54.76 seconds) and Madison Stark in the girls 400 (1:01.98).

The Bears also won the boys 4×800 relay.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Upper Arlington 17, Olentangy Liberty 2.

