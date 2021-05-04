Buckeye Valley tops North Union, DCS

Liam George and Ethan Browning won a pair of events apiece to lead the Buckeye Valley boys track and field team to a tri-meet win over visiting North Union and Delaware Christian Tuesday night in Delaware.

George won both distance events, taking top honors in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in respective times of 4:53.6 and 10:55.8.

Browning, meanwhile, swept the hurdle events. He won the 110 in 16.9 seconds and picked up first-place points in the 300-meter event with an effort of 42.7 seconds.

Other BV winners included Lucas Osborne in the 100 (11.4 seconds), Samuel Jones in the 200 (24.7 seconds), Camden Allen in the 400 (55.8 seconds), Hyde Murphy in the discus (101-09) and Riley Boyles in the pole vault (10-06).

The Barons, who finished with 73 points, also won the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relays. North Union was second with 61.5 points while Delaware Christian smoothed out the scoring summary with 2.5.

In girls’ action, BV won with 85.67 points. North Union nabbed runner-up honors with 39 while DCS was third with 12.33.

Alexis Chang led the way, winning both hurdle events — the 100 in 16.6 seconds and the 300 in 51.8 seconds.

Other Baron standouts included Grace Daily, who won the 100 (13.3 seconds); Jordan Kelleher, who won the 200 (27.9 seconds); Ashley Beatty, who won the 800 (2:32.4); Madelyn Zindars, who won the 1,600 (6:08.4); Julienne Williams, who won the shot put (28-07); Hazely Wagner, who won the high jump (4-08); and Kiana Draper, who took top honors in the pole vault (6-0).

BV also won all four relay events to pad its point total.

Delaware Christian’s lone win came courtesy of Erin Bauslaugh, who won the long jump (15-09).

BOYS LACROSSE

The Olentangy Orange boys lacrosse team hung around early, down just one goal at halftime, but visiting Olentangy Liberty used a 5-0 third quarter to take control on the way to a 14-6 win Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Up 6-5 coming out of the break, the Patriots used a pair of Ethan Brooks goals and single tallies by Braydon Spencer, Luke Godwin and Joseph Wiseman to balloon their lead to 11-5 heading into the fourth quarter.

Liberty, which got a game-best five goals from Brooks, outscored Orange 8-1 in the second half.

Olentangy 10, Hilliard Darby 6

Tied at five at halftime, the Braves outscored the visiting Panthers 5-1 in the second half to cruise to a win Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy outscored Darby 3-0 in the third quarter thanks to goals from Bryce Collins, Ben Dorbish and Nick Wilson to take control for good.

Also: Delaware Hayes 15, Westerville North 10.

GIRLS LACROSSE

After a hectic first half that saw visiting Big Walnut and Westerville South score 10 goals apiece, the Golden Eagles limited the Wildcats to just one tally in the second half on the way to a 15-11 win Tuesday night in Westerville.

Ashley Fisher led the charge with six goals while Peyton Deverso had four in the win.

Also: Thomas Worthington 17, Olentangy Berlin 6; Delaware Hayes 18, Westerville North 5.

