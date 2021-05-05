McGeath tosses no-hitter as Pacers edge Irish

Matt McGeath pitched about as well as one can, tossing a no-hitter to lead the Delaware Hayes baseball team to a 1-0 league win over host Dublin Scioto Wednesday night in Dublin.

McGeath needed 88 pitches to complete his seven shutout innings of work, striking out nine and walking three.

The performance couldn’t have come at a better time, either, as it helped the Pacers (3-14) snap a 10-game skid.

The game’s lone run came in the top of the seventh. Bryden Decaminada started things with a one-out single and, after Devon Pounds reached on an error, Drew Williams came through with a clutch RBI single to drive in the game-winning run.

Decaminada was one of three Pacers to record two hits, finishing 2-for-2 with a walk. Bryan Skedell and Austin Dowell were both 2-for-3 in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 4, Dublin Coffman 0

Joe Tootle tossed a complete-game shutout and Mason Onate collected two of his team’s four hits to lead the Patriots to a league win over the visiting Shamrocks Wednesday night in Powell.

Liberty (16-5) plated two runs in the third and two more in the fifth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Nolan Fogg and Connor Bourn knocked in the runs, finishing with two RBI apiece.

Olentangy Orange 10, Hilliard Davidson 0, 6 inn.

The Pioneers used a pair of four-run innings to pull away from the Wildcats for an OCC-Central Division win Wednesday night.

Matt Wolfe got it done from the plate and the mound. He finished 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBI at the dish and tossed the complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out four and walking two.

Caden Konczak was also solid in the win, finishing 2-for-2 with two runs and two knocked in.

SOFTBALL

Olivia Nelson and Lauren Tompkins both homered as Delaware Hayes cruised to a 16-2, five-inning win over visiting Canal Winchester Wednesday night in Delaware.

After both teams plated single tallies in the first inning, the Pacers (15-2-1) broke things open with a seven-run second. They added eight more in the third just for good measure.

Nelson finished a perfect 2-for-2 with two runs and a game-best four RBI from the plate. Tompkins, meanwhile, finished 2-for-3 with four runs and two RBI. Other Hayes standouts included Judaea Wilson, Kamilla Slayton and Addy Tope, who had two hits apiece; and Rylea Gist, who knocked in three runs.

Maddie Kiss earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out a pair in her five innings of action.

Buckeye Valley 10, Whitehall-Yearling 0, 5 inn.

Anika Craft finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run and two RBI to lead the Barons to a lopsided league win over the visiting Rams Wednesday night in Delaware.

BV set the tone with a six-run first before adding four more in the third to seal the deal.

JoJo Fedoush and Natalie Peak backed Craft with two hits apiece while Nina Peak and Tara Warnock each drove in a pair.

Lilly Irvine took care of the rest, allowing just one hit while striking out 13 and walking four in five shutout innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Olentangy Orange 5, Olentangy Berlin 0; Grove City 3, Big Walnut 2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Liberty def. Dublin Coffman 25-13, 25-13, 25-14.

