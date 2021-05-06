Bears rally past Cardinals for walk-off win

After trailing most of the game, the Olentangy Berlin softball team plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a thrilling 8-7 walk-off win over visiting Thomas Worthington Thursday night in Delaware.

All three runs came with two out. Payton Caldwell got things started with a two-out triple before Jocelyn Franz singled her home. Izzie Wilson then tripled to score Franz and scored the game-winning run when the Cardinals misplayed a hard grounder off the bat of Syd Davis one batter later.

The Bears (13-9) certainly finished with a flourish. Down 5-1 heading into the final three innings of action, they tallied two runs in the fifth, answered the two the Cards plated in the top of the sixth with two of their own in the bottom half and used the three-run seventh to seal the deal.

Remy Camp led the way with two hits and three RBI while Wilson had two hits, scored a game-best three runs and knocked in another.

Grace Kemper picked up the win in the circle, tossing 5.2 steady innings of relief. She allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out three.

Delaware Hayes 11, Franklin Heights 0, 5 inn.

The Pacers used a five-run first to set the tone and cruised from there, rolling to a lopsided league win over the host Golden Falcons Thursday night in Columbus.

Hayes secured an outright OCC-Capital Division title with the win, improving to 16-2-1 overall and 12-0 in league play.

Olivia Nelson and Judaea Wilson homered to lead Hayes at the plate. Wilson finished a perfect 3-for-3 with four runs and two RBI while Nelson was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Other standouts included Lauren Tompkins, who collected three hits, scored a run and drove in two more; and Kamilla Slayton, Rylea Gist and Brianna Richey, who had two hits apiece.

Maddie Kiss and Hope Clark combined for the shutout in the circle. Kiss tossed the first inning while Clark took care of the final four, allowing just one hit while striking out five to earn the win.

Olentangy Liberty 7, Olentangy Orange 5

Brooke Aberle was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate while Dani Schoenly scored twice and drove in a game-best three runs to lead the Patriots to a league win over the visiting Pioneers Thursday night in Powell.

Liberty scored the game’s first six runs before Orange used a four-run sixth to claw back into things.

Alli Rubal and Morgan Powell had a pair of hits apiece while Anna Wilming and Madison Yanka both drove in two runs to lead the Pioneers at the dish.

Lindsey Leeds picked up the win in the circle, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out nine and walking eight in seven innings of work.

Buckeye Valley 15, Centerburg 3, 5 inn.

Lilly Irvine homered and drove in two runs, Alexa Richardson had a pair of hits and Courtney Beneke and Emily Huston finished 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBI each as the Barons knocked off the host Trojans Thursday in Centerburg.

Buckeye Valley scored all of its runs in the first three innings, including six in the third.

Anika Craft earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out six and walking three in five innings of action.

Canal Winchester 13, Big Walnut 3, 5 inn.

The Indians scored eight runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth en route to a league win over the visiting Golden Eagles Thursday night in Canal Winchester.

BW scored the game’s first two runs in the top of the fourth, and got another in the fifth, but finished with just four hits — singles by Arielle Brown, Abigail Clawson, Audrey Justice and Allyson Truax.

Delaware Christian 15, Granville Christian 3, 5 inn.

Katie Neuhart had a triple and three RBI, Krista Haskins finished with two doubles, two runs and three knocked in and Elizabeth Ringley and Emma Rindfuss had three hits apiece to lead the Eagles to a league win over the visiting Lions Thursday night in Delaware.

Haskins earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five.

Marysville 16, Olentangy 6, 6 inn.

Jaelyn Peterson homered and knocked in three runs, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Braves fell to the visiting Monarchs Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy led 6-1 heading into the fourth, but Marysville scored 15 unanswered runs, including nine in the fifth, to run away with things.

BASEBALL

Buckeye Valley plated 11 runs in the fourth inning to put the finishing touches on a lopsided 18-1 league win over host Whitehall-Yearling Thursday night.

Cole Raile had a pair of hits, a homer, two runs and five RBI to lead the Barons at the dish. Enzo DiRocco, Zach Church, Michael Franckhauser and Jaxson Stried also had two hits apiece in the win while Michael Choe got the complete-game win on the mound, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out 10.

Thomas Worthington 5, Olentangy Berlin 3

The Bears scored two runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead, but the visiting Cardinals plated two in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take control on the way to a league win Thursday in Delaware.

Matt Barreca led Berlin with a pair of hits in the setback.

Dublin Scioto 8, Delaware Hayes 7

The Pacers rallied late, scoring four runs in their final at-bat, but couldn’t complete the comeback as the visiting Irish escaped with a league win Thursday night in Delaware.

Devon Pounds had a pair of doubles, scored a run and drove in three to lead Hayes at the top of the lineup. Brennan Green and Bryden Decaminada also had two hits apiece in the setback.

Also: Olentangy 2, Marysville 0.

Olentangy Berlin's Grace Kemper fires a pitch toward home plate during Thursday's showdown against visiting Thomas Worthington.

Pacers lock up OCC-Capital Division championship