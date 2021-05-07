Area’s best take center stage at Orange

The weather wasn’t exactly ideal — a little cool and more than a little wet — but it didn’t dampen the effort of the the area’s top track and field athletes, who took center stage to compete in the Delaware County Championships Friday night at Olentangy Orange.

Delaware Hayes’ Orion Ward made the most noise on the boys’ side, scoring in four different events. He accounted for 32 of the Pacers’ 48 points, finishing first in the 200-meter dash (22.64 seconds) and long jump (21-02), second in the 100-meter dash (11.03 seconds) and fourth in the high jump (5-08).

Olentangy Orange’s Gabe Torres and Big Walnut’s Alec Carr also won multiple events. Torres took top honors in the 100 (10.98 seconds) and helped the Pioneers’ 4×100 relay team pick up first-place points (43.30 seconds) while Carr swept the hurdle events, finishing first in the 110 (15.04 seconds) and 300 (40.85).

Top performers on the girls’ side included Orange’s Ava Musgrove and Olentangy’s Sydney Burrs. Musgrove won the 100 (12.61 seconds), finished second in the 200 (26.56 seconds), was third in the long jump (16-04) and helped the 4×100 relay team win its event (50.07). Burrs, meanwhile, won the 300 hurdles (47.26 seconds) and 200-meter dash (26.55 seconds) and nabbed runner-up honors in the 100 hurdles (16.30 seconds).

Other winners included Big Walnut’s Alexus Roberts in the girls 100 hurdles (15.66 seconds), the Eagles’ John Embaugh in the boys 400 (51.03 seconds), Buckeye Valley’s Carlie Osborne in the girls 400 (59.96 seconds), Olentangy’s Roman Corbett in the boys 800 (2:01.43), the Braves’ Samantha Happel in the girls 800 (2:20.10), Olentangy Liberty’s RJ LaRosa in the boys 1,600 (4:32.97), Orange’s Mairin O’Brien in the girls 1,600 (5:27.28), Olentangy’s Johan Rosgaard in the boys 3,200 (9:52.57), BV’s Chloe Dawson in the girls 3,200 (11:35.88), Big Walnut’s Mark Ruffing in the boys discus (146-01), BW’s Grace Weber in the girls discus (109-07), Liberty’s Dean Stack in the boys high jump (5-10), the Patriots’ Camryn Thompson in the girls high jump (5-03), Olentangy’s Jaedyn Tucker in the girls long jump (16-07), Orange’s Sara Borton in the girls pole vault (11-06), Berlin’s Luke Walden in the boys pole vault (15-0), Olentangy’s Reilly Worthington in the boys shot put (51-10.5) and Hayes’ Gabby Anderson in the girls shot put (35-08).

In the other relays, Orange won the boys 4×200 (1:31.37), Big Walnut won the 4×400 (3:28.50) and Olentangy Berlin won the 4×800 (8:26.49). Liberty, finally, won the girls 4×200 (1:48.11), Olentangy won the 4×400 (4:10.09) and Buckeye Valley took top honors in the 4×800 (10:01.79).

Big Walnut’s boys and Olentangy Orange’s girls won the team titles.

Olentangy Berlin's Corey Rinehart leads the pack during the 4×800 relay at Friday's Delaware County Championships in Lewis Center. Rinehart joined forces with Jack Dunlop, Cooper Citro and Wyatt Bednar to help the Bears pick up first-place points in the event with an effort of 8:26.49. Olentangy Liberty's Camryn Thompson competes in the high jump at the Delaware County Championships Friday night in Lewis Center. She won the event with an effort of 5-03.

