Fast start sends Shamrocks over Eagles

The Big Walnut softball team fell into a 7-0 hole by the end of the first inning and never recovered, dropping Monday’s Division I tournament opener against host Dublin Coffman 13-3 in five innings.

After the 24th-seeded Shamrocks (12-13) loaded the bases thanks in part to a pair of Golden Eagle (7-14) errors, Grace Cady connected for the big blow: an inside-the-park grand slam to balloon what was already a 3-0 lead to 7-0.

BW centerfielder Jordan Walters made a diving attempt on the play, but the sinking liner got past her despite the all-out effort, rolling all the way to the fence as Cady motored around the bases.

Big Walnut, the No. 34 seed, got a run back in the top half of the second, getting on the board when Cassady Joseph singled home Allyson Truax, but Coffman answered with two more in the bottom of the inning and three in the third to break things open.

Joseph led the Eagles with two of their seven hits. She also had their lone RBI. Audrey Justice, Walters, Alexa Westbrook, Truax and Liz Long also collected hits in the setback.

Abigail Weiss suffered the loss in the circle, allowing 12 of the 13 runs with all but four of them unearned.

Cady led Coffman at the dish, finishing 2-for-4 with five RBI. Other standouts included Taylor Airy, who was 3-for-4 with a run and three RBI; Taylor Covington, Julia Kassis and Maya Miles, who each had three hits; and Jamie Hamed, who knocked in four runs.

Miles earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three.

With the win, Coffman advances to Wednesday’s sectional final against eighth-seeded Westerville Central. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. in Westerville.

Olentangy Orange 11, Marion Harding 4

The Pioneers got their postseason started in style, dropping the visiting Presidents thanks to a strong start at the plate Monday night in Lewis Center.

After 35th-seeded Marion Harding broke the scoring seal with a run in the top of the first, 22nd-seeded Orange answered with five runs of its own in the bottom half.

The Pioneers added three more in the second and two in the third to take a commanding 8-1 lead into the middle innings.

Riley Jestadt and Kensi Steele both homered and finished with two RBI in the win. Alli Rubal was also solid at the dish, collecting two hits and scoring twice while Rylee McCord had two hits and drove in a pair.

Morgan Powell earned the win in the circle, allowing just one run while striking out six and walking one in five hitless innings.

Next up, Orange will take on seventh-seeded Upper Arlington in Wednesday’s second round. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at UA.

Delaware Hayes 10, Westerville South 2

The Pacers scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back en route to a lopsided win over the host Wildcats Monday night in Westerville.

Myaih Cloud and Olivia Nelson finished with three hits apiece, with Nelson adding two RBI. Kamilla Slayton and Addy Tope also knocked in a pair of runs apiece.

Maddie Kiss was the winner in the circle, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking one in seven innings of action.

Olentangy 7, Thomas Worthington 1

Jaelyn Peterson had a game-best three hits, including a homer, to lead the Braves to a win over the visiting Cardinals Monday night in Lewis Center.

Brynn Kibler was also steady, finishing 2-for-4 with a run while Candace Walters earned the win in the circle. Walters allowed a run on four hits while striking out one and walking one in 4.1 innings of work.

Delaware Christian 7, Madison Christian 0

Krista Haskins was dealing Monday night in Groveport, limiting host Madison Christian to just two hits while striking out eight on her way to tossing a shutout.

She got plenty of support, too. Eden Marquis led the Eagles with two hits and three RBI while Katie Neuhart had two hits, two runs and one knocked in.

BASEBALL

Olentangy Orange secured at least a share of the conference crown, handling visiting Upper Arlington 3-1 Monday night in Lewis Center.

The Golden Bears landed the first punch, scoring a run in the third, but the Pioneers scored two in the fifth to provide the knock-out blow.

Matt Wolfe and Austin Knupp both finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while Cole Cahill earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing a run on five hits while striking out six.

Hilliard Darby 4, Olentangy 2

The Braves took a 2-1 lead with two in the top of the second, but the host Panthers plated two in the third to take the lead for good en route to a league win Monday night in Hilliard.

Austin Sizemore and Tommy Chilicki led Olentangy with 2-for-4 performances at the plate while Vitaly DiBlasi had the team’s lone RBI.

Big Walnut 7, Dublin Scioto 6

Drew Beckner, who worked a walk to start the inning, scored what proved to be the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth as the Golden Eagles rallied for a league win over the host Irish Monday night in Dublin.

Big Walnut, down a pair heading into the seventh, got back to even thanks to RBI knocks from Zane Sarcheck and Brady Hershberger to even things at six.

Frank Tackett tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth to cement the win.

Olentangy Berlin 6, Dublin Jerome 5

The Bears used a three-run fourth to take control on the way to a win over the host Celtics Monday night in Dublin.

Daniel Gladden led Berlin with three hits, a run and two RBI. Ryan Horstman was also solid, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs.

Dylan Lefevre earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out four and walking two in four innings of work.

Also: Canal Winchester 22, Delaware Hayes 8; Olentangy Liberty 11, Hilliard Bradley 1, 6 inn.

Big Walnut shortstop Arielle Brown (5) reaches for a high throw to second during the first inning of Monday's Division I sectional semifinal against host Dublin Coffman.