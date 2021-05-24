Barons capture district crown

The Buckeye Valley girls track and field team continued its stellar season Saturday, putting the finishing touches on a district title at the Division II Central District championship meet at Westerville North.

The Barons, who now have a district title to go with the MSL-Ohio crown they won a week ago, topped the team standings with 96 points. Jonathan Alder was second with 80.25 while Licking Valley finished third with 62.

BV’s top point producers included Chloe Gibson, who secured second-place points in the long jump (16-09.50); Chloe Dawson, who was second in the 3,200 (11:36.82) and third in the 1,600 (5:14.81); Carlie Osborne, who was second in the 400 (59.43 seconds); Grace Daily, who was second in the 100-meter dash (13.16 seconds); and Ashley Beatty, who finished third in the 800 (2:23.02).

Division I, District 2

The Olentangy Orange boys and girls teams were solid at the recent Division I Central District championship meet, which wrapped up Saturday afternoon at Hilliard Darby, each nabbing runner-up honors in their respective divisions.

The boys, competing in District 2, collected 90 points — a mark second only to first-place Pickerington North’s 121. Hilliard Davidson smoothed out the top three with 77 points while Big Walnut finished fourth with 69.

Pioneer standouts included Kobe Sharpe, Jordan Rudolph, Joe Gargasz and Gabe Torres, who teamed up to take top honors in the 4×100 relay with an effort of 42.66 seconds.

The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, padded their point total with first-place performances from Mark Ruffing in the discus (149-09) and Owen Wilhelm in the high jump (6-03).

As for Orange’s girls, who also competed in District 2, champs included Ava Musgrove, who won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in respective times of 12.15 and 24.87 seconds; and Sara Borton, who won the pole vault by clearing 12-04.

Gahanna Lincoln took the girls’ crown with 153.83 points. Orange closed with 113 while Hilliard Davidson was third with 107.

Division I, District 1

Olentangy’s girls and Olentangy Liberty’s boys made the most noise in District 2, finishing third at the Division I Central District championship meet in Hilliard.

In girls’ action, Pickerington Central took top honors with 85 points, Upper Arlington was second with 76 and the Braves finished right behind with 75.5. Olentangy Liberty finished fifth with 57.5 points and Delaware Hayes was 13th with 18.

Canal Winchester won this district title on the boys’ side, collecting 114 points. Thomas Worthington wasn’t far behind with 108 while the Patriots had 59 when all was said and done. Hayes and Olentangy also competed, tying for seventh with 38 points.

Area standouts included the Pacers’ Orion Ward, who won the boys’ 200-meter dash in 21.62 seconds; Olentangy’s Sydney Burrs and Reilly Worthington, who won the girls 300 hurdles and boys shot put with respective efforts of 44.41 seconds and 51-01.75; and Liberty’s Camryn Thompson, who won the girls high jump by clearing 5-04.

Division I, District 3

Olentangy Berlin’s boys finished eighth with 49 points while the Big Walnut and Berlin girls closed seventh and 10th, respectively, at Saturday’s Division I, District 3 championship meet in Hilliard.

The Bears’ Luke Walden won the pole vault (15-0) to secure the lone district title between the two schools.

