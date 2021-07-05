DARTS continue strong season

The Delaware Aquatic Racing Team Stingrays (DARTS) continued their strong start to the season last week, as both the Junior and Senior squads took home wins over the host Worthington Wave to improve to 3-0.

The Juniors (athletes 10 and younger) won 415-353 while the Seniors (ages 11-18) took top honors via a dominant 695-257 score.

Junior standouts included Luke Bowman and Vivienne Chalton, who won the boys 8U and girls 9-10 1-meter diving events with respective scores of 45.40 and 65.

Bowman was a beast in the pool as well. He won the 7-8 25-yard freestyle (17.20 seconds), the 25-yard butterfly (18.02 seconds) and the 25-yard breaststroke (23.78 seconds). As if that wasn’t enough, he also helped the 8U 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard medley relay teams pick up first-place points, joining forces with Orion Ruffing, Sam Bernard and Zayden Hall to finish in 1:34.07 and 1:55.20, respectively.

Other top Junior point producers included Hayden White, who won the girls 9-10 100-yard IM (1:22.95) and 50-yard butterfly (35.71 seconds); Bryson Moore, who won the boys 9-10 100-yard IM (1:33.49) and 50-yard butterfly (40.85 seconds); and Madison Bowman, who won the girls 9-10 50-yard freestyle (31.75 seconds) and 50-yard backstroke (38.91 seconds).

White, Moore and Madison Bowman also helped relay teams to wins.

Like the Juniors, the Seniors won a pair of diving events as Quinn Chalton picked up first-place points with a score of 88.25 in the girls 11-12 1-meter event and Faith Clark and Abigail Bricker tied for top honors in the 13-14 age group with matching efforts of 98.20.

In the pool, Senior standouts included Kara Glesenkamp, Natalie Fiant, Kyli Thomas, John Wion, Aubrey Pritchard and Charles Abahazi.

Glesenkamp nabbed top honors in the girls 13-14 100-yard IM (1:10.33) and 50-yard breaststroke (32.15 seconds). She also helped the 13-14 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay teams to wins.

Fiant had a hand in both relay wins as well. She also won the girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle (26.46 seconds) and 50-yard butterfly (29.05 seconds).

Thomas, meanwhile, won the girls 11-12 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly in respective times of 34.46 and 32.89 seconds.

Wion won the boys 15-18 100-yard backstroke (58.75 seconds) and 100-yard butterfly (59.26 seconds); Pritchard won the girls 15-18 100-yard IM (1:11.86) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.35); and Abahazi won the boys 15-18 100-yard IM (1:02.36) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.88).

The DARTS return to action next Wednesday against host Plain Township before capping the season with the GCSL Diving Championship (July 16-17 at Gahanna) and GCSL Swimming Championship (July 19 at Highlands).

Juniors, Seniors improve to 3-0 with wins over Wave