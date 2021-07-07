Bishops’ Smiley voted to Academic All-America teams

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Ashley Smiley, a Delaware Hayes graduate, was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America women’s soccer teams, it was announced Wednesday.

Smiley, a forward for the Battling Bishops, was a third-team Academic All-America selection.

This year, Smiley received an OWU Top 10 Award recognizing impact upon family, team, the University, and the Delaware community. She led the North Coast Athletic Conference in goals (13) and points (31) in 2019 and was a first-team All-NCAC and Academic All-District® selection. Smiley ranked third in the NCAC in points (19) in 2018 on the way to third-team All-Ohio and second-team All-NCAC recognition, and tied for fifth in the NCAC in goals (5) and ranked sixth in points (16) in 2017. She majors in zoology.

The Academic All-America teams are selected by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or better and be a starter or important reserve.

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

