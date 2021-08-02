DARTS cap season in style

Kara Glesenkamp broke a Greater Columbus Swim League record and helped two relays top team marks to lead the Delaware Aquatic Racing Team Stingrays (DARTS) at the 60th GCSL Championship July 19 at Highlands Park.

Glesenkamp was a blur in the 14U girls 50-meter breaststroke, picking up first-place points in a meet-record time of 34.82 seconds. The effort also bettered the DARTS record of 35.30 seconds set by Brittany Puthoff back in 2009.

She made plenty of noise in the relays as well. Glesenkamp teamed up with Natalie Fiant, Leah Nebraska and Mia Saksa to take top honors in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays in respective times of 1:54.76 and 2:07.4 — both new DARTS records.

Other standouts included Luke Bowman, who won the 8U boys 25 backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly; Madison Bowman, who won the 10U girls 50 freestyle and backstroke; Fiant, who won the 14U girls 100 individual medley and 50 butterfly; Nebraska, who picked up first-place points in the 14U girls 50 backstroke and freestyle to go along with her relay wins; Hayden White, who won the 10U girls 50 butterfly; Owen and John Wion, who won the 12U boys 50 backstroke and 18U boys 100 backstroke, respectively; and Owen Thomas, who won the 14U boys 50 freestyle and butterfly.

Thomas’ time in the freestyle event tied Ben Paull’s team-best mark of 26.06 seconds set back in 2016.

The DARTS also picked up first-place points in the 8U boys 100 medley relay (Sam Bernard, Shep Hogarth, Bowman and Zayden Hall), 12U boys 200 freestyle relay (EJ Markward, Dylan Gasaway, Owen Wion and Lincoln West), 18U boys 200 freestyle relay (John Wion, CJ Abahazi, Kael Gannon and Max Etheridge) and 18U boys 200 medley relay (John Wion, Abahazi, Gannon and Etheridge).

The DARTS, who featured 152 swimmers and divers this summer, finished the regular season 4-1 in both Junior and Senior Divisions. The lone loss came in final dual meet against Plain Township.

