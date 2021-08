Buckeye Valley’s Neil Boyles, left, defends 2020 graduate Aspen Schneller during last Saturday’s alumni game. The current team won, 4-3. The Barons open the regular season Aug. 21 against host Delaware Hayes. First kick is set for 7:15 p.m.

Buckeye Valley’s Neil Boyles, left, defends 2020 graduate Aspen Schneller during last Saturday’s alumni game. The current team won, 4-3. The Barons open the regular season Aug. 21 against host Delaware Hayes. First kick is set for 7:15 p.m.