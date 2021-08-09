Pacers fire 302 to win Nesselroad Invitational

Mark Sulek, Brady Gazarek and Colin Bibler all finished in the top five among individuals to lead the Delaware Hayes boys golf team to a win in its host tournament — the Mike Nesselroad Invitational presented by Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan — Monday at Oakhaven.

Sulek and Gazarek nabbed the top two spots, respectively. Sulek carded a 72 to earn medalist honors while Gazarek was right behind him with a 73.

Bibler tied for fourth with a 77 while Tyler Brown smoothed out Hayes’ list of scorers with an 80 — a mark good enough for eighth overall.

The Pacers pulled away from the field with a combined score of 302. Marysville and DeSales were next with 324s while Hilliard Darby finished fourth with a 331.

Buckeye Valley and Hayes’ “B” team were also in action, finishing ninth and 10th with respective team totals of 372 and 378.

Jaxson Stried boosted the Barons with an 85. Jack Huston (89), Payton Chandler (96), Bryson Schumate (102) and Joe Atkins (102) also scored for BV.

Dylan Thomas led the Pacers’ “B” team with an 87 while Jackson Steffanni had an 85 and Nate Richardson and Owen Jester chipped in 98s.

Liberty Invitational

St. Charles edged Upper Arlington via a fifth-man tiebreaker to take home top honors at Monday’s Liberty Invitational at Kinsale.

Both shot 306s while Dublin Coffman and Olentangy Liberty finished third and fourth with respective team totals of 307 and 310.

Hilliard Davidson’s Zach Burton nabbed medalist honors with a 70. Nick Dickens was the Patriots’ top scorer, finishing tied for fourth with a 73.

Liberty’s “B” team closed sixth with a combined 317, Olentangy Orange was 10th with a 325, Olentangy Berlin finished 14th with a 339 and Olentangy closed 15th with a 342.

