Golden Eagles sweep Pacers in OCC opener

The Big Walnut girls tennis team picked up an early league win, knocking off host Delaware Hayes 5-0 Thursday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles swept the singles courts thanks to steady showings from Kina Ehlers, Molly McLane and Rosie Hartzler. Ehlers topped the Pacers’ Tea Ilic 6-1, 6-0 at first singles, McLane beat Chloe Kannally by an identical 6-1, 6-0 effort at second singles and Hartzler handed Katie Connell 6-1, 6-2 at third singles.

In doubles action, BW’s Karen Ambrose and Addy Smith teamed up to knock off Hayes’ Sophia Midura and Eliza Riggs 7-5, 6-1 at first doubles while Jenna Austin and Sam Blackburn smoothed out the scoring summary with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Autumn Doughty and Delaney Nelson at second doubles.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 3, Worthington Christian 2.

GIRLS GOLF

Dakota Riley earned medalist honors with a 40 as Olentangy Liberty picked up wins over Olentangy and Pickerington North Thursday afternoon at Turnberry.

The Patriots, who also got solid showings from Taya Buxton (41) and Olivia Aronhalt (43), carded a combined 168 to take top honors.

The Braves finished second with a team total of 187 while the Panthers rounded out the scoring with a 195. Olentangy scorers included Olivia Drankwalter (45), Elizabeth Wang (46), Gretchen Stoner (48) and Claudia Novak (48).

BOYS GOLF

Delaware Hayes started league play in style, winning Wednesday’s first OCC-Capital match of the season with a combined 316 at Turnberry.

The Pacers’ Colin Bibler earned medalist honors with a 74 while Mark Sulek finished tied for second with a 76. Hayes’ Brady Gazarek also finished in the top four, closing fourth with a 78.

Big Walnut, led by Colin McKee’s 84, finished fifth among the seven teams in action with a 346.

OCC-Capital

Olentangy Berlin and Olentangy finished fifth and sixth at the first OCC-Capital match of the season Wednesday at Darby Creek, carding respective team totals of 332 and 346.

Brady Casto led the Bears with a 76 — a mark good enough for sixth among individuals — while Tyler Phillips paced the Braves with an 84.

OCC-Central

Olentangy Liberty picked up a second-place showing at the first OCC-Central match of the season Wednesday at Denison.

The Patriots, who finished with a combined 304 — a mark just three strokes behind first-place Dublin Coffman — got contributions from Jack O’Donnell (73), Ethan McGarvey (74), Carson Meyer (78) and Nick Dickens (79).

Olentangy Orange was also in action, finishing fourth with a 314. Luke Johnson paced the Pioneers with a 72 to finish third among individuals.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_delgazette-5.jpg