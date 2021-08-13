Braves open season in dominant fashion

Reagan Ross broke the scoring seal early in the first half and the Olentangy girls soccer team rolled from there, cruising to a 9-0 season-opening win over visiting Unioto Friday night in Lewis Center.

The defending state runner-up Braves, with head coach Matt Evans in his first year at the helm, poured in five goals before halftime.

Olivia Heskett followed up Ross’ goal with one of her own before Audrey Oliver found the back of the net to make it a 3-0 game. Taylor Novak, just a freshman, scored her first varsity goal in her first varsity game shortly after that and a header by Ross helped Olentangy finish the half the same way it started it.

The Braves just added to their edge over the Shermans — a team which made it all the way to the Division II regional semifinals en route to a 16-3-1 record — from there, nearly doubling it before all was said and done.

Lexi White made it 6-0 out of the break, Oliver scored on a cross from Heskett and Novak picked up her second goal of the game to balloon the edge to 8-0.

Olentangy got one more, this time from Lauren Hughes, before the game was called with nine minutes left due to lightning in the area.

With win No. 1 under their belts, the Braves return to action Thursday against visiting Pickerington Central.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Westerville North 0

The Patriots started the season in style, blanking the host Warriors Friday night in Westerville.

The game, which started late and ended early because of Mother Nature, was scoreless until Liberty’s Mackenzie Borden scored midway through the opening half.

The Patriots got another before the break to smooth out the scoring summary.

