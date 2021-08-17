Patriot girls take early edge in league opener

Dakota Riley earned co-medalist honors with a 77 to lead the Olentangy Liberty girls golf team to a first-place finish in the opening OCC-Buckeye match of the season Tuesday at a soggy Royal American.

The Patriots, looking to win the conference crown for the third-straight season, finished with a combined 336 thanks to Riley, Taya Buxton (80), Saniya Teni (88) and Lexi Handlon (91).

Olentangy got a team-best 81 from Olivia Drankwalter on the way to a second-place 361. Elizabeth Wang (88) and Kimmy Archer (92) also shot sub-100 rounds.

Olentangy Orange, meanwhile, finished third with a 388. Skylar Dean led the Pioneers, sharing co-medalist honors with Riley thanks to her 77. Natalie Au was next with an 87.

The OCC-Cardinal event at Blacklick Woods, which included Olentangy Berlin and Delaware Hayes, was rained out. The OCC-Ohio match at New Albany Links, which included Big Walnut, was also washed out by wet weather.

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty posted its best round of the young season, carding a 288 to take top honors at the Dublin Coffman Invitational Tuesday afternoon at Golf Club of Dublin.

Nick Dickens led the Patriots, posting a 70 to finish tied for third among individuals. Ethan McGarvey and Noah Wingart weren’t far behind, shooting 72s to finish tied for seventh, while Jack O’Donnell fired a 74 to smooth out their top four.

Olentangy Orange, led by Luke Johnson’s 70, finished sixth with a team total of 303. Brendan Cabungcal (77), Mitch Purdue (77) and Max Garske (79) also scored for the Pioneers.

Olentangy was also in action, finishing 16th with a 331. Tyler Phillips led the Braves with a 78.

Upper Arlington and Grove City finished second and third with respective rounds of 296 and 300 while Hilliard Davidson’s Zach Burton nabbed medalist honors for the fifth tourney in a row with a 68.

GIRLS SOCCER

DeSales 2, Olentangy Berlin 0.

