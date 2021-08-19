Pacers stay atop OCC with another 1st-place finish

The Delaware Hayes boys golf team strengthened its grip on top honors in the OCC-Capital Division, winning the second of four league matches Wednesday afternoon at Denison.

The Pacers, who also won the first OCC match last week at Turnberry, followed up their 316 with a 320 in Granville.

Colin Bibler and Brady Gazarek tied with Big Walnut’s Colin McKee for co-medalist honors, carding 75s. Mark Sulek wasn’t far behind, finishing fourth among individuals with a 77 while Ryan Moody smoothed out Hayes’ top four with a 93.

Dublin Scioto finished second with a team total of 343 while Big Walnut was third with a 344.

Ryan Tripp and Evan Leff backed McKee with 88s while Corbin Borchers closed with a 93 for the Golden Eagles.

OCC-Cardinal

Olentangy Berlin finished third and Olentangy closed fourth at the second OCC-Cardinal match of the season Wednesday at Apple Valley.

The Bears, led by Kyle Smetiouk’s 74 — a mark good enough to tie for fifth among individuals — closed with a combined 325. Brady Casto (78), Tyler Bruner (83), Mason Erwine (90) and John Kirkwood (90) also chipped in.

The Braves, who had a combined 330, got a boost from Tyler Phillips, who tied with Smetiouk for fifth with a 74. Other Olentangy scorers included Kaden Ottley (84), Ben Stroud (85) and Jack Hanirihar (87).

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin 3, Olentangy 2; Olentangy Orange 5, Hilliard Davidson 0; Big Walnut 5, Franklin Heights 0.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_delgazette-9.jpg