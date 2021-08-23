Eagles open tough non-league slate

The Delaware Christian girls volleyball team opened the season against a pair of tough opponents Saturday, falling to Newark Catholic and host Jerome in a tri-match Saturday in Dublin.

The early setbacks, while not when they were looking for, will only help the Eagles down the road, DCS coach Jackie Boggs said.

“We want our out-of-league schedule to be tough to prepare for the postseason, and the day did not disappoint,” she said. “Very strong teams, but we held our own in many areas.”

Delaware Christian lost the opener to Newark Catholic 19-25, 14-25. Freshman Bekah Williams and senior Katie Neuhart both had a team-best three kills while Williams and senior libero Emma Rindfuss added 10 digs apiece.

“We settled for too many tips and roll shots, and that won’t beat a team that made it to the final four last year,” Boggs said.

DCS lost the finale to Dublin Jerome 17-25, 20-25. Cami Dellipoala led the Eagles with nine kills and nine digs. Eden Marquis added nine digs of her own and Marquis and Lizzie Anderson each finished with eight assists.

Next up, Delaware Christian will travel to Madison Plains on Monday.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Reynoldsburg 25-10, 25-19.

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy spent more time traveling to and from Saturday’s game against host Olmsted Falls than actually playing in it, but made sure the trip was worth the wait with a 3-1 win.

Danny Leeper scored early for the Braves, who entered the half locked in a 1-all tie, before Jake Eby found the back of the net twice in the second half to smooth out the scoring.

Tommy Chilicki and Liam McClen shared time in the Olentangy goal, finishing with two saves apiece.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 5, Worthington Christian 0; Olentangy Liberty 2, Traverse City West 1; Olentangy Orange 2, Traverse City West 1; Delaware Hayes 4, Buckeye Valley 0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Buckeye Valley started the season with a win, edging host Highland in non-league action Monday night.

Grace Daly and Emma Stanley scored the Barons’ goals.

BV returns to action Wednesday against host Bishop Rosecranz. Kick is set for 5:30 p.m.

From Saturday

Jaimason Brooker, Teigan Casey, Chloe Brecht and Jazlyn Brooker all found the back of the net as Olentangy Liberty knocked off Delaware Hayes 5-1 Saturday afternoon in Delaware.

