Orange edges Delaware Hayes, 1-0

Olentangy Orange’s Maia Kaufman nearly had a goal at the 10-minute mark of Tuesday’s non-league showdown against visiting Delaware Hayes, collecting a goal kick near midfield before pushing it ahead, beating a defender to the ball and ripping a low liner just wide of the far post.

Ten minutes later, she found the back of the net to give the Pioneers a lead they’d parlay into a 1-0 win over the Pacers.

After a scrum in front of the goal knocked Hayes keeper Porter Barickman to the ground, the ball found the foot of Kaufman, who calmly deposited it into the back of the wide-open net for the game’s lone score with 22:10 left in the opening half.

Also: Olentangy 6, Grove City 2.

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy picked up its second straight win to start the season, blanking host Westland 6-0 Tuesday night.

Jake Eby and Gideon Alabi scored a pair of goals and dished out an assist apiece. Danny Leeper and Mike Zenios also scored in the win.

Tommy Chilicki and Liam McClen shared time in the Olentangy goal, each finishing with a save.

From Monday

Buckeye Valley scored a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes and never looked back, rolling to an 8-0 win over host Highland Monday night.

Brayden Fox and Max Cottrell scored a minute apart to stake the Barons to a 2-0 lead before Alex Brown found the back of the net in the 13th minute to balloon the lead to 3-0.

Second-half tallies by Brown, Haubs Froehlich, Jacob Eliason and two from Fox smoothed out the scoring summary.

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty picked up its second straight league-match win, taking top honors at Tuesday’s OCC-Buckeye event at New Albany Links.

The Patriots, thanks in part to a team-best 77 from Taya Buxton, finished with a team total of 329. Other Liberty scorers included Dakota Riley (80), Olivia Aronhalt (83) and Chuling Wang (89).

Olentangy Orange finished second with a 350 while Olentangy was third with a 353. The Pioneers’ Skylar Dean earned medalist honors with a 73 while Natalie Au (77), Lauren Powell (97) and Abby Roubuck (103) also chipped in.

The Braves, meanwhile, were boosted by Kimmy Archer (80), Olivia Drankwalter (83), Gretchen Stoner (94) and Elizabeth Wang (96).

OCC-Cardinal

Delaware Hayes finished third and Olentangy Berlin closed fourth with respective team totals of 376 and 404 at Tuesday’s OCC-Cardinal match at Royal American.

Hayley Dye led the Pacers with a 74 while Reagan Clifton powered the Bears with a team-best 87.

OCC-Ohio

Big Walnut, led by Jenna Sutton’s 96, finished fourth in Tuesday’s OCC-Ohio event at Raymond Memorial.

The Golden Eagles, who also counted scores from Danielle Maynard (100), Emma Doty (101) and Lexie Henry (101), carded a combined 398.

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes won a pair of singles matches and swept the doubles courts on the way to a 4-1 league win over host Westerville South Tuesday night.

Pacer winners included Tea Ilic (6-3, 6-2 at second singles), Chloe Kannally (6-4, 7-6 at third singles), the duo of Sophia Midura and Katie Connell (6-1, 6-0 at first doubles) and Autumn Doughty and Delaney Nelson (6-1, 6-2 at second doubles).

Also: Olentangy Berlin 4, Hilliard Darby 1; Big Walnut 3, Worthington Kilbourne 2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Gahanna def. Olentangy Berlin 17-25, 20-25, 25-23, 29-27, 18-16.

Olentangy Orange’s Kaitlyn Colvert (7) and Delaware Hayes’ Aubrey Griner (19) battle for possession during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Lewis Center. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_oo-dh.jpg Olentangy Orange’s Kaitlyn Colvert (7) and Delaware Hayes’ Aubrey Griner (19) battle for possession during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Lewis Center. Ben Stroup | The Gazette