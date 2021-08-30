Barons double up Cougars, 6-3

Alex Brown and Max Cottrell scored three goals each as the Buckeye Valley boys soccer team doubled up visiting Beechcroft 6-3 in non-league action Monday night in Delaware.

“This was a good win against a really strong City League team,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “They actually outshot us overall, but Alex and Max finished very well tonight. And, the guys who got them the ball played very well. (Goalie) Treyden (Williams) had to make more saves than he would prefer, but he was strong in goal tonight.”

Brown opened the scoring with an unassisted tally in the fourth minute. Cottrell finished a chance from Brayden Fox five minutes later to give the Barons a 2-0 lead they maintained until the break.

The second half was a back-and-fourth affair. Brown opened the scoring in the 50th minute off a feed from Kaiden Coup, but the Cougars answered with two straight goals by Hassan Adbi.

Cottrell again made it a two-goal margin in the 65th minute and, after Beechroft clawed a little closer with a goal from Msoka Bolamu in the 68th, Brown and Cottrell each completed their hat tricks with goals in the final 10 minutes of action.

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes picked up four wins, and was on the way to another before rain cut Monday’s match against visiting River Valley a little short.

Still, the Pacers were impressive en route to the 4-0 win. Tea Ilic and Chloe Kannally picked up the singles wins by respective scores of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1. Sophia Midura and Katie Connell teamed up for a 6-0, 6-1 win at first doubles while Autumn Doughty and Delaney Nelson won 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Big Walnut and Delaware Hayes girls cross-country teams posted solid showings to start the season, earning the top two spots at Saturday’s Dan Reid Invitational in Whitehall.

The Golden Eagles won the event with 18 points while the Pacers closed second with 47. Wellington and Northland were also in action, finishing third and fourth with respective team totals of 82 and 105.

The top four individuals were Eagles, including freshman Natalie Ghering, who picked up first-place points with an effort of 21:09.4. Addie Zielinski (21:43.4), Madi Yano (22:03) and Gianna Rose (22:11) earned spots two through four.

The Pacers, meanwhile, got standout showings from Rowan Hering and Sammy West. Hering finished fifth in 22:57.7 and West was right behind her in sixth with a time of 23:10.4.

Baron Blast

Sophia Zindars, Macayla Krantz and Lauren Burbacher captured spots 23-25, respectively, to lead Buckeye Valley at its host invitational Saturday in Delaware.

Jonathan Alder won the team title with 28 points while BV finished sixth with 120.

Pickerington Classic

Olentangy Liberty nabbed runner-up honors and Olentangy Berlin finished sixth in the Panther Division of Saturday’s Pickerington Classic.

Sarah Gilbert and Julia Bockenstette led the Patriots, finishing 14th and 15th among individuals with respective efforts of 20:39.3 and 20:49.6.

Liberty’s Rachel Ziel finished in the top 20 as well, closing 17th in 20:59.

The Bears’ Grace Heitkamp also earned a top-2o finish, closing 18th in 21:04.3. Grace Dahlke and Bella Phipps rounded out Berlin’s top three with runs of 21:15.1 and 21:33.3 — efforts good enough for 23rd and 33rd, respectively.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Big Walnut’s Christopher Lee earned runner-up honors and teammates Gabe Ghering and Eli Lengl joined him in the top 10 as the Golden Eagles finished second as a team at Saturday’s Dan Reid Invitational in Whitehall.

Lee was second only to Hebron Lakewood’s Corey Rafferty, who won with an effort of 17:29.5. Lee finished in 17:32.7 while Ghering closed in 17:38 and Lengl finished in 17:52.7.

Hayes’ Luke Todt also earned a spot in the top 10, finishing ninth in 18:23.4.

Big Walnut finished second in the final team standings with 35 points while Hayes was third with 72.

Baron Blast

Liam George finished fifth among individuals to lead Buckeye Valley to a fifth-place showing at its host invitational, the Baron Blast, Saturday in Delaware.

George crossed the line in 18:14.

Other top finishers included Drew Suchland (21st) and Owen Osborne (24th).

Pickerington Classic

Olentangy Berlin, led by Calvin Davies, finished fifth as a team in the Panther Division of the Pickerington Classic Saturday afternoon in Pickerington.

Davies crossed the finish line 15th among individuals with an effort of 16:44.3. Cooper Citro and Matthew Cool were also steady, finishing 24th and 26th with respective times of 17:09.7 and 17:11.5.

