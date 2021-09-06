Pacers beat Eagles to earn tri-match split

The Delaware Hayes girls volleyball team beat Delaware Christian in four sets to earn a split during Saturday’s non-league tri-match in Delaware.

The Pacers won the first two sets by respective scores of 25-18 and 25-12 and, after the Eagles took the third 25-20, won the fourth 25-11 to seal the deal.

Natalie Davis led Hayes with 11 kills, two blocks and eight digs. Other standouts included Rylea Gist, who had a team-best 18 assists to go with 10 digs; and Natalie Hohman, who anchored the defense with a team-high 24 digs of her own.

Agains Marysville, a match the Pacers lost 17-25, 14-25, Madison Salyers had a team-leading five kills, Gist had even assists and Hohman finished with six digs.

Delaware Christian started off well against Marysville, but lost the first set by a tight 23-25 margin before falling 21-25 in the second.

Cami Dellipoala led the way with six kills while Bekah Williams finished with four kills and nine digs, Katie Neuhart added five aces and Emma Rindfuss chipped in 11 digs.

In the loss to the Pacers, Williams and Ellie Tiede had 10 and five kills, respectively. Other top contributors included Eden Marquis, who collected 14 digs, nine assists and three aces; and Ridfuss, who finished with a match-best 22 digs.

