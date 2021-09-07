Fast start sends Braves over Golden Eagles

Reagan Ross completed her hat trick less than 20 minutes into Tuesday’s non-league showdown against host Big Walnut, then scored a fourth goal shortly after as Olentangy cruised to a 6-0 win.

Ross got her team on the board with 33:40 left in the first half, collecting the ball near midfield before dribbling all the way to the top of the box and firing a rocket over the BW keeper and into the back of the net.

After the Golden Eagles got their first good look of the game — an opportunity wiped away on a hustle play by Olentangy goalie Ella Schwertfager — the Braves took full control.

Ross scored off a looping cross by Olivia Heskett with 28 minutes left in the first half and scored again less than a minute later, lofting a shot from a tight angle just inside the far post.

After Ross’ fourth tally, Lexi White and Ainsley Gulley scored to seal the deal.

Olentangy Orange 4, Lexington 0

Secora Johnson scored a late goal to put an exclamation point on Tuesday’s non-league win over the visiting Minutemen.

It was the final of three second-half goals Orange used to pull away. Maia Kaufman had a pair of goals in the win while Regan Yamasaki scored off a feed from Maryn Zavislak to account for the other tally.

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty capped a perfect run through conference play, winning the league title with a 323 — its lowest round of the season — Tuesday afternoon at Blacklick Woods.

Taya Buxton led the Patriots with a 76. Dakota Riley had a 78, Olivia Aronhalt closed with an 80 and Chuling Wang had an 89 to smooth out Liberty’s scoring summary.

Olentangy finished second with a 350 while Olentangy Orange closed third with a 360.

Olivia Drankwalter led the Braves with an 82 while Skylar Dean finished with a team-best 74 to earn medalist honors.

OCC-Cardinal

Hayley Dye carded a 75 to finish second among individuals and lead Delaware Hayes to runner-up honors at Tuesday’s OCC-Cardinal match at Raymond Memorial.

The Pacers, who also got contributions from Lauren Girouard (88), Lainie Rafey (89) and Madison Bricker (97), carded a combined 349. Dublin Jerome took the top spot with a 306.

Olentangy Berlin was also in action, finishing third thanks in part to 88s from Reagan Clifton and Michele Starner. The Bears fired a 396 as a team.

OCC-Ohio

Big Walnut finished fifth at Tuesday’s OCC-Ohio match at Royal American, carding a combined 419.

Emma Doty and Danielle Maynard led the Golden Eagles with respective rounds of 95 and 99.

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes was sharp on the road, sweeping away host Westerville North 5-0 Tuesday afternoon in Westerville.

The Pacers got singles wins from Cassie Klumpp (6-0, 6-0 at first singles), Tea Ilic (6-1, 6-1 at second singles) and Reghan Gist (6-1, 6-0 at third singles).

In doubles action, Sophia Midura and Katie Connell teamed up for a 6-4, 6-3 win at first doubles while Autumn Doughty and Delaney Nelson cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 decision at second doubles.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

McKenna Cook powered the attack with 15 kills and Grace Ganz added a team-high 21 digs to go with three aces to lead Olentangy Liberty to a solid non-league win over visiting DeSales Tuesday night.

Gabi Moulton and Michelle Ezenekwe were also steady, finishing with 27 assists and five blocks, respectively.

The Patriots won the first set 25-17 and, after dropping the second 23-25, took the third 25-15 and the fourth 25-16 to seal the deal.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Big Walnut 25-18, 25-11, 21-25, 20-25, 15-9.

Olentangy’s Audrey Oliver (13) looks to control the ball in front of Big Walnut’s Jordan Walters during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_o13bw11-2.jpg Olentangy’s Audrey Oliver (13) looks to control the ball in front of Big Walnut’s Jordan Walters during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Sunbury. Ben Stroup | The Gazette