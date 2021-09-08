Hayes’ Dye sets nine-hole record

Delaware senior Hayley Dye set a school record for a nine-hole match, carding a 31 to lead Hayes’ girls golf team over visiting Hilliard Darby Wednesday night at Oakhaven.

The Pacers shot 178 as a team.

Lainie Rafey backed Dye with a 47 while Madison Bricker and Isabel Crissinger smoothed out the team’s top four with respective rounds of 49 and 51.

BOYS GOLF

Brady Gazarek shot a 39 to lead Hayes in a dual against host St. Francis DeSales Wednesday at The Lakes.

The Pacers, who also got contributions from Nate Richardson (40), Colin Bibler (40) and Ryan Moody (43), fell 157-162.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Taylor Dushane cracked double-digit kills with 10 while Bailey Christiansen added nine of her own to lead Hayes to a four-set win over visiting Thomas Worthington Wednesday night in Delaware.

The Pacers won the first two sets by respective scores of 25-18 and 25-20. The Cardinals battled back with a 25-17 win in the third, but a tight fourth set went Hayes’ way, 25-23, to seal the deal.

Kami Pelletier-Harris and Madison Desmond each had five aces, with Pelletier-Harris adding a team-high 16 assists. Other Hayes standouts included Rylea Gist, who finished with 14 assists; Madison Salyers, who collected three blocks; and Natalie Hohman, who had 22 digs in the win.

From Tuesday

Delaware Christian started fast and cruised late, sweeping away host Tree of Life in the MOCAL opener for both teams.

The Eagles easily won the first set 25-4 before taking the next two 25-13 and 25-19, respectively.

Cami Dellipoala led the way with a double-doubles — 11 kills and 11 digs — while Katie Neuhart did a little of everything, finishing with 10 kills, eight digs and seven aces.

Other top performers included Eden Marquis (13 assists, nine digs), Emma Rindfuss (10 digs, five aces) and Lizzie Anderson (eight assists, five kills).

FIELD HOCKEY

Janie Wagner scored off a feed from Lucy Keeler to account for the only goal of the game and lift Olentangy Liberty to a 1-0 win over host Olentangy Berlin Wednesday night in Delaware.

