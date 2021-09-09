Patriots pour it on in win over Cards

Ava Bertone set the tone with a goal midway through the first half and the Olentangy Liberty girls soccer team only added to its edge from there, rolling to a 7-0 non-league win over visiting Thomas Worthington Thursday night in Powell.

Morgan Mahan followed up Bertone’s tally with one of her own two minutes later.

Already up 3-0 at the break, Liberty all but sealed the deal in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Ava Niemeier scored off a cross before Jazlyn Brooker’s corner kick bounced off a defender and into the back of the net to balloon the edge to 5-0 with 30 minutes to play.

Olentangy Orange 2, Gahanna Lincoln 0

Abby Faulkner broke the scoring seal early in the first half and Lauryn Berringer added an insurance goal off a feed from Ava Musgrove late in the second to lead the Pioneers to a non-league win over the visiting Lions Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Also: Olentangy 1, Pickerington North 0; Dublin Coffman 2, Olentangy Berlin 0.

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy continued its hot start to the season, knocking off visiting Pickerington North 2-1 in non-league action Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Luke Hanlon had a goal and an assist in the win. Danny Leeper also scored while Ean Encarnacion recorded the other assist.

Tommy Chilicki and Liam McClen split time in the Braves’ goal, combining for five saves.

Also: Thomas Worthington 1, Olentangy Liberty 0; Westerville North 4, Delaware Hayes 1; Gahanna Lincoln 2, Olentangy Orange 0; Olentangy Berlin 2, Dublin Coffman 0.

GIRLS GOLF

Olivia Drankwalter fired a stellar two-under-par 34 to lead Olentangy to a win over visiting Gahanna Lincoln Thursday afternoon at Oakhaven.

The Braves, who also got contributions from Elizabeth Wang (44), Kimmy Archer (45) and Gretchen Stoner (45), finished with a team total of 168.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Caroline Speelman and Teagan Ng led the charge with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, as Big Walnut swept away host Worthington Kilbourne Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles won a tight first set 25-22 before taking the second and third by respective scores of 25-14 and 25-11.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Thomas Worthington 25-18, 25-12, 25-17.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut 4, Reynoldsburg 1.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_delgazette-4.jpg