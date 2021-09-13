Fast start helps Bishops bury Yeomen

Senior wide receiver Kenny Streb scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns as the Ohio Wesleyan football team took a 14-0 lead and never looked back on the way to a 62-6 win over Oberlin in the North Coast Athletic Conference opener for both teams on Saturday in Oberlin.

After the Bishop defense stopped the Yeomen on their first possession of the game, Streb fielded Sam Bingman’s punt at the Oberlin 49-yard line and found paydirt exactly 2 minutes into the action. Senior kicker Gabe Philhower converted the extra point for a 7-0 Ohio Wesleyan lead.

Midway through the opening quarter, senior safety Owen Albers picked off a Chris Allen, Jr. pass at the Oberlin 26-yard line, setting up a 25-yard strike from senior quarterback Zane Ries to Streb, and with Philhower’s conversion kick, it was 14-0, Bishops.

On Oberlin’s ensuing possession, Bingman fumbled at the Yeomen 5-yard line and freshman linebacker Bryar Ramey recovered at the Oberlin 1. On the next play from scrimmage, sophomore Hunter Swetokos scored, and Philhower’s point after made it 21-0.

Sophomore quarterback Austin Womack connected with senior wide receiver Michael Craider on a 26-yard scoring play, senior running back Trey Dixon broke loose on a 27-yard scoring run, and Philhower connected on a 21-yard field goal during the final seconds of the half as the Bishops increased the lead to 38-0 at the intermission.

During the third quarter, sophomore running back T.J. Weems scored on a 2-yard run and Womack found junior wide receiver J.T. Dozier on a 12-yard scoring pass, and sophomore running back Jahi Broussard-Nash went over from 2 yards out. Philhower was true on all 3 conversion kicks.

Oberlin scored early in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard pass from Evan Smith-Rooks to Jack Diskin.

Sophomore kicker Gabriel Chlebowski booted a 21-yard field goal to wrap up the evening’s scoring.

Ries completed 10 of 13 throws for 94 yards and a score, while Womack connected on 9 of 13 passes for 125 yards and 2 scores. Craider made 5 catches for 71 yards and a TD. Freshman running back Jackson Gifford led the Bishops with 65 yards on 6 carries, while Dixon finished with 50 yards on 9 rushes. Junior linebacker Trevar Meese had a team-high 6 tackles, while senior linebacker Cody Streit and freshman safety Drew Thornton had 5 stops apiece.

Allen completed 11 of 27 passes for 86 yards for Oberlin. Maurice Wickware had 5 receptions for 31 yards. Ryan McCrum ran for 19 yards on 7 carries. David Harris led the Yeomen with 9 tackles.

MEN’S SOCCER

Sophomore forward Jaggar Brooker rang up the game’s only goal to give 13th-ranked Ohio Wesleyan a 1-0 win over Grove City in a second-round matchup of the Fred Myers/adidas Invitational on Saturday at the Jay Martin Soccer Complex.

In Saturday’s other second-round game, Kenyon defeated Muskingum, 10-1.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_owu-1.jpg

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

