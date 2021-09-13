Barons, Warriors battle to 1-1 draw

The Buckeye Valley boys soccer team broke in its new field Saturday, earning a 1-1 draw with visiting Worthington Christian.

“We would have preferred to win the first game on this field,” BV coach Eric Staley said, “and, we almost did. But, a draw is a great result against the No. 8 team in Ohio.”

Alex Brown scored the Barons’ lone goal via a penalty kick in the 60th minute. The Warriors started ramping up the pressure after that, and finally broke through with the equalizer when Kael Oosterbaan found the back of the net with five minutes left in regulation.

“Obviously, they started pressing more after Alex scored,” Staley said. “They got behind us the one time, and that’s what they needed. Sam Otto made some huge saves today. Neil (Boyles) cleared off the line and everyone played great defense today.

“J.P. (Seliskar) did a great job beating his marker and drawing the foul … and Alex did his job converting the kick.”

Otto had eight saves in the Buckeye Valley goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes’ seniors stepped up on Senior Night, leading their team to a sweep over visiting Jonathan Alder with come-from-behind wins.

Chloe Kannally picked up a hard-fought win at third singles, outlasting the Pioneers’ Molly Stevens 5-7, 6-1, 1-0. The Pacers’ other two seniors, Sophia Midura and Eliza Riggs, teamed up to notch a three-set win of their own at first doubles. The duo beat Chloe Sullivan and Brooklyn Banks 4-6, 6-3, 1-0.

The rest of the team played well, too. Cassie Klumpp and Tea Ilic cruised to wins at first and second singles, respectively, while Autumn Doughty and Delaney Nelson won 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Christian picked up a road win over the weekend, topping host Madison Plains in straight sets Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles won a tight first set 25-22 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-14 and 25-15 in the second and third, respectively.

Eden Marquis had a team-best 27 assists in the win while Bekah Williams and Cami Dellipoala had double-doubles. Williams finished with 16 kills to go with 11 digs while Dellipoala finished with 12 kills and 13 digs.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Delaware Hayes 25-14, 25-16, 25-22.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Big Walnut saw 14 runners post personal-best times during Saturday’s meet at Seneca East.

Addie Zielinski and Natalie Ghering led the way, finishing 11th and 15th among individuals with respective times of 19:54 and 20:04. Big Walnut finished fifth as a team with 173 points.

Prior to the meet, only six Golden Eagles had ever broken the 20-minute mark. Thanks to Zielinski’s effort, that number now stands at seven.

Gianna Rose (20:53) and Sydney Ulrey (21:48) smoothed out Big Walnut’s top four.

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty finished fifth, Orange was seventh and Olentangy Berlin closed 12th at Monday’s Golden Bear Invitational hosted by Upper Arlington at Zanesville Country Club.

The Patriots, who shot a combined 312, were led by Carter Rutherford’s 76. Orange fired a 315 thanks in part to Luke Johnson’s team-best 72 and Berlin, which shot a 334, was led by Kyle Smetiouk’s 74.

Dublin Jerome won the team title with a 295 while Hilliard Davidson’s Zach Burton nabbed medalist honors with a 68.

Pacer girls tennis wins on Senior Night