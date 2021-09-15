Pacers, Patriots claim OCC crowns

Colin Bibler, Brady Gazarek and Mark Sulek each finished in the top five among individuals to lead the Delaware Hayes boys golf team to its second straight OCC-Capital Division title during Wednesday’s fourth and final league showdown at Darby Creek.

“These seniors are great leaders and competitors,” Hayes coach Andy Graham said. “I’m so proud of all the hard work they’ve put fourth over the years … and I love our young guys get to see that their hard work is paying off.

“They competed in the spring and summer, which has allowed them to feel more comfortable during competitions.”

They were certainly comfortable at Darby Creek as the Pacers finished with a combined 312. Dublin Scioto was second with a 318 while Worthington Kilbourne smoothed out the top three with a 320.

Hayes used balance to get the job done. Bibler was second among individuals with a 74, Gazarek was third with a 75 and Sulek finished fifth with a 76. Ryan Moody also chipped in with an 87.

Big Walnut was also in action, finishing fourth with a combined 341.

Kolin McKee led the Golden Eagles with an 83. They also counted scores from Ryan Tripp (84), Corbin Borchers (85) and Tyler Goetzman (89).

OCC-Central

Another year, another OCC championship for Olentangy Liberty, which earned its seventh straight thanks to a 307 in the fourth and final league match of the season Wednesday at Apple Valley.

“It took us the first week of the season to find our groove, and we’ve since gotten going,” Patriot coach Ryan Snivley said. “We have embraced the loss of a teammate and become really close. The work ethic of this team is impeccable. I’ve really enjoyed this year, and it’s all due to the guys … and winning.”

The Patriots finished second Wednesday — Hilliard Davidson edged them by a stroke with a 306 — but still managed to earn enough wins over the course of the four matches to bring home the championship.

Carter Rutherford led Liberty with a 76 while Jack O’Donnell, Ethan McGarvey and Nick Dickens were close behind with 77s.

Olentangy Orange, meanwhile, closed fourth with a 314. Luke Johnson paced the Pioneers with a 72 — a mark good enough for second among individuals. Other Orange standouts included Brendan Cabungcal (76), Mitch Purdue (81) and Max Garske (85).

OCC-Cardinal

Olentangy Berlin carded a combined 321 to finish second while Olentangy fired a 347 to close sixth at the fourth and final league match of the season Wednesday at Denison Golf Club.

Kyle Smetiouk led the Bears, finishing fifth among individuals with a 75. Brady Casto also nabbed a top-1o showing, finishing eighth with a 77.

Tyler Phillips led Olentangy with an 82.

