Berlin pulls away from Hayes

Delaware Hayes’ Ava Bruns scored to even things at 2 with nine minutes left in the first half, but Rileigh Glassburn’s second-half hat trick proved to be the difference as the host Olentangy Berlin girls soccer team pulled away for a 5-2 non-league win Thursday night in Delaware.

Berlin was in control early, pressuring the Pacers’ goal until finding the back of the net with 31:24 left in the opening half. After Cameryn Susey’s cross to Roisin Kennedy was deflected out of bounds, the Bears failed to convert a pair of ensuing corner kicks.

The Pacers weren’t able to clear the ball far enough out on the second one, though, and another cross by Susey deflected off a Hayes defender and into the goal to break the scoring seal.

Berlin made it 2-0 five minutes later when a hand ball in the box set up a penalty kick — a chance Fina Davy calmly converted.

The Pacers — defending OCC-Capital champs and winners of five straight coming in — battled back with a pair of goals by Bruns, but couldn’t find an answer for Glassburn in the second half.

The senior scored the first of her three goals, a liner past a diving Porter Barickman, with 31:24 to play in the game. Her second came less than two minutes later and, after a brief breather, she scored her third less than a minute after re-entering the game.

Olentangy Liberty 6, Big Walnut 1

Chloe Brecht scored a pair of first-half goals and added a third to complete her hat trick in the second half as the Patriots cruised past the visiting Golden Eagles in non-league action Thursday night in Powell.

Brecht also had a trio of assists in the win while Jaimason Brooker scored twice and had an assist of her own.

Ava Bertone scored Liberty’s other goal.

Buckeye Valley 8, Cristo Rey 0

Emma Stanley had a hat trick, Jackie Farrell added two goals and Grace Daily, Quinn Clinger and Brooklyn Pfeiffer each scored once to lead the Barons to a lopsided non-league win over visiting Cristo Rey Thursday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Caroline Speelman finished with 19 kills while Teagan Ng had seven to lead Big Walnut to a straight-set win over host New Albany Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles won the first set 25-16 before taking the second and third by respective scores of 25-21 and 25-8.

Delaware Christian 3, Madison Christian 0

Emma Rindfuss finished with 23 digs, Eden Marquis had nine aces and 33 assists and Bekah Williams added a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs as DCS swept away host Madison Christian 25-13, 25-7, 25-17 Thursday night.

Also: Olentangy Orange 3, Olentangy 1.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut continued its stellar season Thursday, edging host Worthington Christian 3-2 to improve to 11-2 overall.

Golden Eagle winners included Molly McLane (6-0, 6-3 at second singles), Rosie Hartzler (6-0, 6-1 at third singles) and the duo of Addy Smith and Karen Ambrose (6-2, 6-2 at first doubles).

BOYS SOCCER

River Valley opened the scoring when Gabe Douce finished a cross from Mitch Seckel, but visiting Buckeye Valley scored three unanswered on the way to a 3-1 non-league win Thursday night.

Max Cottrell got the Barons back to even a minute into the second half before Brayden Fox scored off an indirect free kick from J.P. Seliskar to put them ahead for good.

Seliskar put the finishing touches on the win, scoring via a penalty kick in the 78th minute.

Sam Otto finished with three saves in the Baron goal.

Also: St. Charles 1, Olentangy Orange 0; Olentangy 4, Big Walnut 1.

Olentangy Berlin’s Cameryn Susey (11) weaves through Delaware Hayes defenders Hayli Marsch, left, and Sammy West during the first half of Thursday’s non-league showdown. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_IMG_9834-2-2.jpg Olentangy Berlin’s Cameryn Susey (11) weaves through Delaware Hayes defenders Hayli Marsch, left, and Sammy West during the first half of Thursday’s non-league showdown. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Glassburn’s hat trick lifts Bears to 5-2 win