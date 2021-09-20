Heculisa sweeps Ohio Triple Crown with OBC win

Hercuilsa flexed her muscle in a 1:55 score in the $91,267 Ohio Breeders Championship for three-year-old filly trotters in Monday action at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Herculisa and Brett Miller protected their rail position and controlled the fractions of :29, :58.2 and 1:26. Celebrate With Me (Chris Page) grinded out a first over trip and held on to second and the pocket sitting Designer Specs (Ryan Stahl) was third.

The My MVP filly is trained by Delaware’s all-time leading trainer, Virgil Morgan, Jr., and owned by Jesmeral Stable.

With the win, Herculisa becomes the latest Ohio Triple Crown winner — the Ohio State Fair Stakes, Ohio Sire Stakes Final and the Ohio Breeders Championship.

Herculisa’s career earnings now surpass $402,000.

King’s Cruiser (Tyler Smith) won for the sixth straight time and took the fastest of the four Buckeye Stallion Series divisions for sophomore colt pacers with his 1:50.4 effort.

The gelded son of Yankee Cruiser won for the 12th time in 20 seasonal starts for owner Mark Ater and trainer Jeff Nisonger.

Hardt At Work (Mike Micallef) took the opening $17,500 division in 1:53.1. Odds On Pick Six (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) won the next division in 1:54 and Walknafter Midnite (Tyler Smith) in 1:52.3.

Fantasy Life (Chris Page) and Bittrsweetsymphony (Tyler Smith) both scored in 1:54 in the BSS rookie filly pace. Bowery (Mitchell Cushing) took the third division in a lifetime best 1:55. Twenty (Chris Page) took the final $17,500 division in 1:55.2.

Workinitonbroadway (Brett Miller) got up in the final strides to win the $12,000 Signature Series Final Trot in 1:55.4.

Miller won four races on the 16-race late afternoon card. Smith scored a hat-trick with three driving wins.

Delaware’s 15-race Tuesday card will start at 1 p.m.

