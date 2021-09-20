Golden Eagles win 2nd straight OCC crown

The Big Walnut girls tennis team started the day one win away from a conference championship.

It ended it with a second straight OCC-Capital Division crown thanks to a thrilling 3-2 win over visiting Dublin Scioto Monday afternoon in Sunbury.

Both teams entered the match undefeated in league play, and with everything on the line, the Golden Eagles delivered thanks to strong showings on the doubles courts.

Rosie Hartzler and Karen Ambrose cruised to a straight-set, 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles while Jenna Austin and Audrey Stoneberg hung on to notch a 6-2, 7-5 win at second doubles.

Big Walnut’s other win came at third singles, where Addy Smith won 6-2, 6-2.

BOYS GOLF

Luke Johnson nabbed medalist honors with a one-under-par 70 to lead Olentangy Orange to a win in the OCC Shootout hosted by Gahanna Lincoln Monday at Little Turtle.

The Pioneers shot a 318 as a team.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy 4, Granville 1.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_delgazette-15.jpg