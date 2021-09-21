Rose Run Xtra, Guido Di take OBC splits

Trainer Ron Burke and driver Chris Page continued their hot streak by winning the second of two $120,000 (div) Ohio Breeders Championship divisions for two-year-old colt trotters with Rose Run Xtra in Tuesday action at the Delaware County Fair.

Rose Run Xtra defended his rail starting position and held off a late challenge of stablemate Unhitched (Dan Noble) to win by 2 ½ lengths in 2:01 over the track rated as “good.”

The Cash Hall colt has finished on the board in all 10 seasonal starts and has now earned $180,075 for Burke Racing Stable, Hatfield Stables, Knox Services and Jason Melillo.

In the first $60,000 division, Guido Di (Brady Brown) defeated Pappardelle (Aaron Merriman) and What The Blaze (Dan Noble) by a length in 2:02.1.

The Wishing Stone gelding, a $9,000 yearling purchase, won for the second time and has won $99,451 for his ownership team of Virginia Schoeffel, Kathy Schoeffel, Lewis Falton and Marian Schilling.

Page has eight driving wins on the week and Burke has five conditioning wins.

Onetwoskipafew used a patient drive by Anthony MacDonald and swept past the pacesetting Madame Madelyn (Trevor Smith) in the stretch to win the opening division of the Buckeye Stallion Series for two-year-old filly trot.

The Uncle Peter lass won for the fifth time in ten starts for trainer Jason McGinnis and TheStable.ca and Hutchison Harness groups. The final time of 2:02 established a new lifetime mark for Onetwoskipafew.

Lady Is Great (Dan Noble) took the second $17,500 division in 2:02.2 in front stepping fashion.

Marty Wollam trains the Creatine filly for Acadia Farms.

Jamaica Jann (Mitchell Cushing) scored an upset in the final $17,500 division in 2:03.1.

The Long Tom filly is co-owned by trainer Eric Nesselroad, Joe Nessleroad and Katie Nessleroad.

Jamaica Jan paid $27.60 to win.

Jazmin Arnold and Roll’em Up took the Spring Haven Farm Ladies Driving Championship gate-to-wire in 1:58.2.

Roll’em Up is a 13 -year-old gelded son of Rocknroll Hanover is trained by Michael Arnold and owned by Caleb Hagerman.

Grand Circuit action continues at the Delaware County Fair with today’s Jugette card starting at 12 p.m.

Chris Page drives Rose Run Xtra to a win in the second of two $120,000 (div.) Ohio Breeders Championship divisions Tuesday at the Delaware County Fair. Brad Conrad | For the Gazette Guido Di, driven by Brady Brown, heads toward the finish line to win the first of two $120,000 (div.) Ohio Breeders Championship divisions Tuesday at the Delaware County Fair. Brad Conrad | For the Gazette