OWU hires 1st Esports Program Coordinator

Kyle Jenkins is ready to power up Ohio Wesleyan University’s new esports program.

On Oct. 1, Jenkins will join the university as its first esports program coordinator and head coach. He currently is the video coordinator/esports manager and head coach at Western Colorado University. Jenkins will report to Dwayne K. Todd, Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for student engagement and success.

“We are immensely excited to find someone with Kyle’s experience to lead our new esports program forward,” said Todd, Ph.D. “Kyle brings a high level of energy and knowledge to this role, and he has a passion for gaming that I know will be readily apparent to potential team members. His proven track record provides great promise that we will see some exciting things in our new program at OWU.”

Jenkins will spend the current academic year building the Battling Bishop esports program, with full competition beginning in fall 2022. Esports will be a varsity sport, following protocols set by the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) instead of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). OWU’s team, open to all students, will play out of an esports arena being created inside Welch Hall.

Jenkins also helped to found Western Colorado’s esports program, where he helped launch five Mountaineer esports teams at the NCAA Division II university. The teams Competed in League of Legends, Overwatch, Smash Brothers, Rainbow Six, and Rocket League at the varsity level.

Jenkins holds a Master of Science degree from the School of Business at the University of Texas at Arlington. Prior to joining Western Colorado, he worked as the chief operating officer for Insaniity Esports, a professional Call of Duty organization based in London, England.

Professionally, Jenkins is a member of electronic sports (esports) organizations including the National Association of Esports Coaches and Directors and the Esports Trade Association. As a player, he has competed among the top 5 percent of Starcraft players and the top 10 percent of League of Legends players. He also has experience in a variety of other titles, including APEX, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Escape from Tarkov, and Fortnite.

Jenkins said he is excited to join Ohio Wesleyan and begin building the Battling Bishops esports program.

“I am thrilled to become a part of Ohio Wesleyan University, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to work with such impassioned educators,” Jenkins said. “The area surrounding Delaware is teeming with potential, and I believe this program will quickly become a magnet for prospective students. Together, we will build an esports community that actively promotes student growth and achievement, and I look forward to leading this program to a successful future.”

