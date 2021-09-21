Balanced attack leads DCS over Granville Christian

Cami Dellipoala hammered home 12 kills and Bekah Williams added eight of her own to lead the Delaware Christian girls volleyball team to a straight-set win over visiting Granville Christian Tuesday night in Delaware.

Hitting wasn’t an issue for the Eagles, who spread the love all night long. Lizzy Anderson backed DCS’ top two hitters with seven kills while Katie Neuhart added six.

Delaware Christian won the first set 25-7 before taking each of the next two by respective scores of 25-15 and 25-19.

Other standouts included Eden Marquis, who dished out a team-high 32 assists to go with seven aces; and Emma Rindfuss, who had a team-best 17 digs.

The Eagles return to action Thursday against visiting Tree of Life.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Hilliard Darby 25-21, 25-22, 25-18.

GIRLS SOCCER

Olentangy picked up a lopsided league win Tuesday in Worthington, getting goals from eight different players en route to an 8-0 win over host Thomas Worthington.

Reagan Ross opened the scoring with an early goal and the Braves only added to their edge from there.

Audrey Oliver, Lexi White, Olivia Heskett, Taylor Novak, Katie McDowell, Liv Carbetta and Audrey Williams also scored in the win.

Delaware Hayes 5, Westerville South 0

The Pacers cruised to another league win, dropping the visiting Wildcats Tuesday night in Delaware.

Ava Bruns and Kendal Philibin had a pair of goals apiece while Elise Buckerfield scored the other.

Also: Upper Arlington 2, Olentangy Liberty 1.

BOYS SOCCER

Upper Arlington 2, Olentangy Liberty 1; Olentangy Orange 2, Dublin Coffman 2; Thomas Worthington 1, Olentangy 1.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Otterbein def. Ohio Wesleyan 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Ohio Wesleyan 1, Mount St. Joseph 0.

