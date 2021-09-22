Scarlett Hanover captures 51st Jugette crown

Scarlett Hanover and driver Tim Tetrick overcame a day-long rain and a field of eight to win the $253,800 Jugette for three-year-old filly pacers on Wednesday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

In the $152,280 final, the 43-1 longshot Paula’s Bet Hanover (Yannick Gingras) grabbed the early lead and controlled the fractions of :29, :58.4 and 1:28. David Miller came first up with Test Of Faith, providing cover for Tetrick and Scarlett Hanover to sprint past the leaders to record a half-length win in 1:56 over a track rated as “sloppy.”

“The last half of the card, the front end has not been very good at all, I wanted to get away in the back. I was hoping one or two wanted to take a shot. It worked out perfect…my mare got it done,” said Tetrick.

“The track crew did as good of a job as they could. There was a lot of weather, a lot of rain.”

Scarlett Hanover is trained by Ron Burke and co-owned by Burke Racing Stable, Frank Baldachino, J & T Silva-Purnel & Libby and Weaver Bruscemi.

“We are thrilled with her effort today. She was great,” added co-owner Mark Weaver. “A lot of the credit goes to Ed and Ashleigh Hensley who train some of our horses in Canada. They had her ready and have done a fabulous job with Scarlett Hanover.”

The Bettor’s Delight filly was a $45,000 yearling purchase from the Hanover Shoe Farm consignment.

In the first elimination, Scarlett Hanover wore down the pacesetting Mikala (George Brennan) to score a 2 ¼ length victory in 1:56. Paula’s Bet Hanover (Gingras) and Nashville Elgenna (Andrew McCarthy).

In the second $50,760 elimination, Test Of Faith defeated the Irish invader OakwoodAnabella Ir (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) by a half-length in 1:55.3. Fellow supplemental entry Smothastenesewisky (Brett Miller) was third and Odds On Whitney (Tetrick) was fourth.

Tetrick visited the Delaware winner’s circle five times during the 20 race card.

Hot As Hill, Pub Crawl take Buckette splits

Hot As Hill (Joe Bongiorno) took the lead before the quarter mile station and never looked back in a 6 ¾ length score in 1:57 in the first $45,825 division of the Buckette for three-year-old filly totters.

The Muscle Hill lass is trained by Ron Burke for the Burke Racing Stable, Larry Karr, Knox Services, J & T Silva-Purnel & Libby.

Hot As Hill won for the fourth straight time and pushed his career earnings to $247,511.

Pub Crawl (Andy Miller) went gate-to-wire in the second Buckette division in 1:57.2.

The Bar Hopping filly defeated May Karp ( Tetrick) and Dutiful (David Miller) by a half-length.

Pub Crawl is conditioned by Julie Miller for Marvin and Lynn Katz, Al Libfeld and Sam Goldband.

Simply Right scores in Standardbred filly trot

Simply Right used a patient Tetrick drive to take the $46,310 Standardbred filly trot, holding off Pocahontas (Scott Zeron) in 2:01.4.

The Swan For All filly, who picked up her second career win, is owned by Al Libfeld and trained by Anette Lorentzon

Heavy Favorite takes Standardbred filly pace

The heavy 1-9 favorite A Girl That Twirls (Andrew McCarthy) did not disappoint in the $42,710 Standardbred pace for freshman fillies.

A Girl That Twirls scored a 1:59 mile and three-quarter length win over Gonna B Good (Tyler Smith) and Wine And Dine Me (Bongiorno).

The American Ideal filly won for the third time this season for owner D Racing Stable and trainer Deborah Daguet.

Reichers Caviar, I’ll Annie Up take OBC divisions

Reichers Caviar (David Miller) overcame post position No. 8 and passed What’s Up Cupcake (Tyler Smith) in the final strides to win the first division of the $124,000 (div) Ohio Breeders Championship for two-year-old filly trotters.

Reichers Caviar, who won in 2:04.1, is co-owned by Lance & Larry Baylis and trained by Chris Beaver. Her career earnings are just $313 short of $100,000 for the season.

I’ll Annie Up (Chris Page) scored an upset in the second $62,000 division at odds of 11-1.

The Uncle Peter filly was able to get by the pacesetting Gabbys C Note (Aaron Merriman) in mid-stretch to win in 2:02.2. Purple Aura (Anthony MacDonald) rallied for third.

I’ll Annie Up made it two straight wins for owners Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, W. Donovan and Joe Sbrocco.

Millionaire takes OBC aged trot

Mission Accomplished (Chris Page) took the $17,500 OBC aged trot event in 1:57.4.

The six-year-old son of Manofmanymissions won for the 32nd time in his career defeating Shine All The Way (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) by a half-length. Pure Chance (Aaron Merriman) and Yes (Anthony MacDonald) were third and fourth.

Mission Accomplished, who has earned $1.1 million, is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services, David Wills and Weaver Bruscemi.

The 20-race card for the 76th Little Brown Jug, presented by the Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association, will get underway at 12 p.m. today.

Brad Conrad | For the Gazette