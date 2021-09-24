Wolves run away from Pacers, 43-14

Delaware Hayes played well in the middle two quarters, outscoring visiting Worthington Kilbourne, 14-7, but couldn’t shake off a slow start en route to a 43-14 OCC-Capital Division loss Friday night.

After falling into a 15-0 hole by the end of the first quarter, Austin Dowell called his own number near the goal line, plowing into the end zone from a yard out to cut the deficit to 15-7 with 5:27 to play until halftime.

The Wolves’ J.J. Calip, who ran for 220 yards and three scores in the win, scored from 68 yards out a few minutes before the break, but Sawyer Sand, who ran for 110 yards of his own, got the Pacers (2-4, 0-3) back within a score thanks to a 19-yard TD run with 8:14 left in the third.

That’s as close as it would get, though, as Kilbourne (2-4, 1-2) used a 21-0 fourth quarter to close out the win.

The Wolves’ Nash Biglin only threw the ball six times, completing just two of the tosses, but one went for a 22-yard score to Tyler Cain. The rest of the damage came on the ground as Kilbourne ran for 421 yards in the win.

Dowell completed 6 of his 17 passes for 79 yards while Jake Lowman was his top receiver. Lowman finished with four grabs for 56 yards in the setback.

Hilliard Davidson 34, Olentangy Orange 21

The Pioneers got the start they were looking for, jumping ahead 14-0 midway through the second quarter, but the host Wildcats dominated down the stretch to win Friday’s OCC opener in Hilliard.

Jake Werling hit Andre Robinson for a 68 yard score a minute into the game. Werling ran into the end zone from 27 yards out a bit later in the half, ballooning the Orange (0-6, 0-1) lead to 14-0.

Davidson (5-1, 1-0) dominated down the stretch, though, scoring 34 unanswered points to put the game away.

Werling was Orange’s leading passer and rusher. He completed 12 of his 26 throws for 168 yards and a score while rushing for 98 yards and two TDs on nine carries.

Jonny Weir led the Wildcats, piling up 183 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Columbus Academy 21, Buckeye Valley 12

The Barons broke the scoring seal after a scoreless first quarter, taking a 6-0 lead when Jeff Beverly found the end zone from three yards out with 8:41 left in the second, but the host Vikings used 21 unanswered points to take control on the way to an MSL-Ohio win Friday night in Columbus.

After Parker Logan evened things up with a 24-yard TD reception late in the first half, Columbus Academy (3-3, 2-1) broke things open in the third. A pick six by E.J. Jenkins made it a 13-0 game before Carter James scored from 23 yards out. A successful two-point conversion bumped the lead to 21-6 with 8:06 left in the third.

Alex Contreras got BV (3-3, 1-2) a little closer, scoring on a nine-yard run with 7:55 to go, but the Barons missed their second PAT of the game to keep it a two-score game.

Also: Big Walnut 72, Franklin Heights 6.

Delaware Hayes’ Elijah Burton (6) looks for running room during the first half of Friday’s OCC showdown against visiting Worthington Kilbourne. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/09/web1_Burton-run.jpg Delaware Hayes’ Elijah Burton (6) looks for running room during the first half of Friday’s OCC showdown against visiting Worthington Kilbourne. Josh Keeran | The Gazette