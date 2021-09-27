DCS stays hot with 3-0 win

The Delaware Christian girls volleyball team picked up its second win in three days, dropping visiting Liberty Christian in straight sets Monday night in Delaware.

The Eagles easily won the first set 25-8 before sealing the deal with wins of 25-12 and 25-13 in the second and third, respectively.

Emma Rindfuss led DCS with a career-high 33 digs. Other standouts included Katie Neuhart, who piled up 10 kills to go with five blocks; Eden Marquis, who finished with 22 assists and five aces; and Bekah Williams, who had 12 digs and seven kills in the win.

The Eagles also beat visiting Mount Gilead in straight sets over the weekend.

Cami Dellipoala and Ellie Tiede finished with six kills apiece while Marquis collected 18 assists and six aces.

Next up, Delaware Christian will look for a third win in four days when it takes on host Northside Christian in Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League action tonight at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut bumped its win total to 13 Monday, cruising past host Mount Vernon 5-0.

Singles winners included Kina Ehlers, Molly McLane and Rosie Hartzler. Ehlers picked up a convincing 6-1, 6-1 win at first singles, McLane won 6-1, 6-2 at second singles and Hartzler won 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

The Golden Eagles were solid on the doubles courts as well. Addy Smith and Karen Ambrose combined to notch a 6-2, 6-1 win at first doubles while the duo of Jenna Austin and Audrey Stoneberg won 6-0, 7-6 at second doubles.

Delaware Hayes 4, Thomas Worthington 1

The Pacers picked up a league win over the Cardinals Monday, winning on all three singles courts and adding another in doubles action.

Hayes winners included Cassie Klumpp (6-1, 6-0 at first singles), Tea Ilic (6-2, 7-6 at second singles), Chloe Kannally (3-6, 6-0, 1-0 at third singles) and the team of Autumn Doughty and Delaney Nelson (7-6, 6-3 at second doubles).

Also: New Albany 4, Olentangy Berlin 1.

BOYS SOCCER

Buckeye Valley set a new program record for goals scored in a game Monday, rolling past visiting Columbus Linden McKinley 18-2.

The Barons scored their first two goals — tallies by Brayden Fox and Matthew Viri-Dunahue — in the first two minutes of the match.

Jack Kaiser, Alex Brown, J.P. Seliskar, Max Cottrell, Paxton Rockwell, Sam Otto, Treyden Williams, Nathan Reynolds, Haubs Froehlich, Wesley Frymyer, Kaiden Coup and Michael Riley also scored at least one goal in the win.

Martin Robles and Javon Scott had the Linden McKinley goals.

FIELD HOCKEY

Olentangy Berlin 3, Dublin Jerome 1.

