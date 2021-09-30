Balancing act

Buckeye Valley’s Jake Smothers (2) sheds a Delaware Hayes defender during the season opener earlier this year in Delaware. If the playoffs started today, both the Pacers and Barons would be in … but barely. Hayes is 15th in the most recent Division I, Region 2 rankings while the Barons are 15th in the Division III, Region 11 rankings. The top 16 teams in each region make the playoffs. Olentangy is also 15th (Division II, Region 7) while Olentangy Orange is on the outside looking in, currently 17th (Division I, Region 3). Undefeated Big Walnut and 5-1 Olentangy Berlin are comfortably in, currently first and second, respectively, in Division II, Region 7, and Olentangy Liberty is fifth in Division I, Region 2.

