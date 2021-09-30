Patriots claim Delaware County Cup

The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team captured yet another Delaware County Cup, winning the 30th edition with a 301 Thursday afternoon at Northstar.

Nick Dickens led the Patriots with a 74 — a mark just two strokes behind Delaware Hayes’ Mark Sulek, who earned medalist honors with a 72. Other contributors included Jack O’Donnell (75), Noah Wingart (76) and Carter Rutherford (76).

It was the fifth time in the last six seasons the Delaware County Cup, sponsored by First Commonwealth Bank, went home with Liberty.

“The guys are all playing really consistent right now,” Patriot coach Ryan Snivley said. “We have five quality scores all within a couple strokes of each other. I like their confidence heading into sectionals … we are looking to keep the momentum going.”

Olentangy Orange nabbed runner-up honors with a 317 while Hayes smoothed out the top three with a 325. Big Walnut (337), Olentangy Berlin (348), Olentangy (367) and Buckeye Valley (383) rounded out the scoring summary.

GIRLS SOCCER

Freshman Elise Hook scored in the second half to lift Buckeye Valley to a 1-0 non-league win over visiting River Valley Thursday night in Delaware.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Olentangy Berlin 1

Jaimason Brooker set up goals by Claire Rindfleisch and Ava Bartone, one in each half, to lift the Patriots to a non-league win over the Bears Thursday night.

Fina Davy scored Berlin’s lone goal on a penalty kick with 36:28 to play, but the Bears couldn’t get any closer.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Caroline Speelman became the first Golden Eagle in program history to record 1,000 career kills, finishing with 14 to lead Big Walnut to a three-set win over visiting Westerville South Thursday night in Sunbury.

Teagan Ng had nine kills and Hattie Welker chipped in eight as BW won 25-23, 25-18, 25-19.

Delaware Hayes 3, Westerville North 0

Natalie Davis had 11 kills and Madison Salyers added 10 of her own to lead the Pacers to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 league win over host Westerville North Thursday night.

Other standouts included Rylea Gist, who had 22 assists; and Madison Desmond, who finished with a team-best 20 digs.

Also: Olentangy Orange 3, Upper Arlington 0; Olentangy Berlin 3, Thomas Worthington 1.

