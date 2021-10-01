Braves pull away from Cardinals, 28-7

Thomas Worthington intercepted a pass in the end zone to keep the game scoreless midway through the second quarter, but host Olentangy answered with a touchdown on its next possession and rolled to a 28-7 OCC win Friday night in Lewis Center.

Quarterback Ethan Grunkenmeyer hit Gavin Grover from 17 yards out to put Olentangy (3-4, 1-1) on top for good late in the first half. The 7-point spread lasted until the 4:59 mark of the third, when Malik Wade powered his way to a 3-yard touchdown run.

Wade’s second short TD run of the night came on the first play of the fourth quarter, capping an 8-play, 98-yard drive while ballooning the Braves’ edge to 21-0.

Thomas (2-4, 0-2) answered with its first score of the night, but couldn’t get any closer as the Braves recovered the ensuing onside kick before Michael Parsio put the finishing touches on the win with a short touchdown run.

Olentangy Berlin 17, Hilliard Darby 7

The Bears picked up their second straight league win and third straight overall thanks to a hard-fought win over the host Panthers Friday night in Hilliard.

Quarterback Harrison Brewster led Berlin (6-1, 2-0) with a pair of 4-yard TD runs. The first made it 10-0 in the second quarter before the other put the game away in the fourth.

The Panthers’ (4-3, 0-2) lone score was a 1-yard TD run by Benjamin Marsh.

Buckeye Valley 31, Grandview Heights 6

The Barons took control of things after a scoreless first quarter, taking advantage of two touchdowns and a safety to grab a big halftime lead they parlayed into a lopsided league win over the host Bobcats Friday night in Grandview.

Jake Smothers got Buckeye Valley (4-3, 2-2) on the board with a 45-yard touchdown run at the 10:22 mark of the second quarter.

Carson Vaulx picked up a tackle in the end zone for a safety with 1:57 left in the half before Mitchell Melfe made it 17-0 with a 24-yard TD grab 15 seconds before the break. The Barons converted a two-point try to account for the halftime score.

Tanner Domyanich scored on a 59-yard strike to all but put the game away midway through the third and, after a Grandview (2-4, 0-2) score, BV’s Brady Ridder closed out the game’s scoring with a 13-yard TD run with 1:36 to play in the fourth.

Dublin Coffman 34, Olentangy Orange 28, 2OT

The Pioneers dug themselves out of an early 14-0 hole, evening things at 21 by the end of regulation, but the visiting Shamrocks got a stop to start the second overtime before turning their turn with the ball into a game-winning touchdown Friday night in Lewis Center.

Jake Werling had a solid game for Orange (0-7, 0-2), rushing for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also completed 17 of his 27 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.

Andre Robinson was his top target, finishing with 10 grabs for 98 yards.

Mason Maggs led Coffman (3-4, 1-1), rushing for three scores and throwing for another.

Also: Westerville South 49, Delaware Hayes 7

Bears drop Panthers to stay perfect in league play