DCS knocks off Danville in 3

Eden Marquis finished with 34 assists and Emma Rindfuss added a team-best 35 digs to lead the Delaware Christian girls volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 win over visiting Danville Monday night in Delaware.

Bekah Williams was also solid, finishing with 18 digs and 9 kills, while Cami Dellipoala had 15 digs, 8 kills and 3 aces.

Dellipoala was the leading hitter in DCS’ win over visiting Worthington Christian over the weekend as well.

All three sets were tight, but all three went the Eagles’ way. Delaware Christian won the first set 25-20 before taking the second and third by respective scores of 25-23 and 25-21 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Dellipoala finished with a team-best 15 kills. She also had 17 digs in the win. Other standouts included Marquis, who collected 28 assists, 14 digs and 3 aces; Rindfuss, who finished with 23 digs; Katie Neuhart, who had 14 digs, 7 kills and 4 blocks; Lizzy Anderson, who had 7 kills, 9 digs and 4 blocks; and Bekah Williams, who finished with 18 digs and 5 kills.

Also: Olentangy Berlin def. Bexley 26-24, 25-13, 25-22.

GIRLS SOCCER

Delaware Hayes handled its business Saturday in Sunbury, blanking host Big Walnut 4-0 in OCC-Capital division action.

Sara Dudley, Natalie Dye, Madelyn Bruns and Aubrey Griner had the Pacers’ goals while Porter Barickman anchored the defense with 8 saves en route to the shutout win.

FIELD HOCKEY

Emma Yi scored the game’s lone goal in the first quarter and the defense took care of the rest as Olentangy Berlin edged visiting CSG 1-0 Monday night in Delaware.

Clarissa Blatnik collected nine saves en route to the shutout.

GIRLS TENNIS

Olentangy Berlin 3, Worthington Kilbourne 2.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_delgazette-2.jpg