Fast start sends Indians over Pacers

The Delaware Hayes boys soccer team got behind early and never recovered, falling to visiting Canal Winchester 5-0 in OCC-Capital Division action Tuesday night in Delaware.

The Indians earned their first corner kick less than four minutes into the game, and Caden Bjorkland made sure it was a successful one. The senior captain took the corner, curling it into the far side of the net to make it a 1-0 game with 36:38 left in the opening half.

Jacob Cressy scored off a feed from Isaiah Coleman a few minutes later.

Hayes keeper Chris DeRosa made a point-blank save off a throw-in into the box to keep the deficit at two before the Pacers started to possess the ball a bit themselves. They had a pair of nice build ups, but both ended with empty trips as crosses by Jordan Malisiak and Cody Milliken were both cleared out of harm’s way.

DeRosa saved another rocket, this time off the foot of Piercen Phillips, but Chase Alwood found himself with a tight-angle chance a few minutes later — an opportunity he buried to make it a 3-0 game with 11 minutes left in the first half.

Hayes’ Dylan Ashworth looked to answer off of the ensuing restart, but his shot deflected off of a Canal defender and into the arms of Caden Groff.

Up 3-0 at the break, the Indians scored a pair of second-half goals to smooth out the scoring summary.

Olentangy 3, Dublin Jerome 0

Bennett Pinkerton, Scott Switz and Danny Leeper scored and Tommy Chilicki and Liam McClen combined for 10 saves as the Braves blanked the host Celtics Tuesday night in Dublin.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 3, Hilliard Davidson 2.

GIRLS SOCCER

Olentangy clinched a league title Tuesday, edging visiting Dublin Jerome 1-0 in Lewis Center.

Sydney Burrs scored the game’s lone goal on a free kick.

Olentangy Orange 3, Hilliard Bradley 0

The Pioneers stayed perfect in league play, blanking the host Jaguars Tuesday night in Hilliard.

All three of Orange’s goals came in the second half as Maia Kaufman, Abby Faulkner and Kaelyn Valleau each found the back of the net.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 3, Hilliard Davidson 1.

GIRLS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty won a sectional title and Delaware Hayes finished third to qualify for next week’s district tournament for the first time in program history thanks to solid showings at Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Royal American.

The Patriots — thanks to 79s from Taya Buxton and Dakota Riley, an 84 from Olivia Aronhalt and a 95 from Chuling Wang — carded a combined 337 to take top honors.

The Pacers were powered by Hayley Dye’s 70 — the best round among the 60 individuals in action. Other Hayes contributors included Lauren Girouard and Lainie Rafey, who had 92s; and Isabel Crissinger and Madison Bricker, who had 106s.

Raymond Memorial Sectional

Olivia Drankwalter had a team-best 80 while Gretchen Stoner finished with an 86 to lead Olentangy to a second-place showing at Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Raymond Memorial.

With the runner-up showing, the Braves qualified for the upcoming district tournament. Other contributors included Kimmy Archer (88) and Elizabeth Wang (89).

Big Walnut and Olentangy Berlin both saw their postseason runs end. The Golden Eagles were sixth with a combined 392 while the Bears finished seventh with a 396. Danielle Maynard and Reagan Clifton led BW and Berlin, respectively, with rounds of 89 and 85.

Blacklick Woods Sectional

Olentangy Orange didn’t qualify for district as a team, but it will have a couple individual representatives as Skylar Dean and Natalie Au both played well enough at Tuesday’s D-I sectional tournament at Blacklick Woods to move on.

Dean finished tied for second among individuals with a 70 while Au finished seventh overall with a 76.

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Orange and Delaware Hayes kept their postseason dreams alive, advancing to the upcoming district showcase with solid showings at Tuesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Denison.

The Pioneers, led by Luke Johnson’s 74, nabbed runner-up honors with a 307. Brendan Cabungcal and Mitch Perdue had 76s while Max Garske had an 81.

The Pacers, meanwhile, secured the fourth and final qualification spot with a 313. Colin Bibler and Mark Sulek led the charge with 76s while Brady Gazarek and Parker Steffanni finished with respective rounds of 79 and 82.

Olentangy Berlin and Big Walnut were also in action, finishing eighth and ninth with respective rounds of 324 and 326. Kyle Smetiouk led the Bears with a 73 — a mark good enough to advance to the district round as an individual — while Kolin McKee and Ryan Tripp tied for the Golden Eagles’ team lead with 78s.

Dublin Jerome won the sectional title with a 292 while Upper Arlington earned the other qualification spot with a 310.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Christian def. Liberty Christian 25-19, 25-16, 25-21; Olentangy Berlin def. Marysville 25-13, 25-22, 25-20; Olentangy Liberty def. Dublin Coffman 25-8, 25-14, 25-20; Delaware Hayes def. Westerville North 25-14, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15.

Delaware Hayes’ Brayden Shorter (10) controls the ball in front of Canal Winchester’s Hussam Mohamednour (3) during the first half of Tuesday’s OCC showdown in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_hayes10-2.jpg Delaware Hayes’ Brayden Shorter (10) controls the ball in front of Canal Winchester’s Hussam Mohamednour (3) during the first half of Tuesday’s OCC showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette