Patriots edge Panthers for sectional crown

The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team has been boosted by its balance all season long.

Wednesday’s Division I sectional tournament at Turnberry was no exception as the Patriots used that balance to capture a sectional title and advance to next week’s district tournament at Apple Valley.

It took all five scores to take top honors as Liberty and Pickerington North both finished with rounds of 297. The Patriots earned the crown thanks to a better fifth-man score, though.

“Hats off to all of our competition in our group — Pickerington North, New Albany and Pickerington Central,” Liberty coach Ryan Snivley said. “They all brought some of their best rounds today. We had solid scores from top to bottom and the team left a few putts out there today.

“On to next week, where the margin of error is much smaller. We are looking forward to the challenge … this team is determined.”

Ethan McGarvey led Liberty with a 73 while Carter Rutherford was right behind him with a 74 — marks good enough for fifth and sixth among individuals, respectively. Jack O’Donnell and Nick Dickens also finished in the top 10, tying for ninth with 75s. The Patriots’ fifth man, Noah Wingart, closed with a solid 78 to make the difference.

The Panthers, meanwhile, were led by Carson Bellish, who finished second among individuals with a 69. Reynoldsburg’s Grant Raubenolt nabbed medalist honors with a 67.

New Albany finished third with a 305 while Pickerington Central carded a 308 to become the fourth and final district qualifier.

Olentangy was also in action, finishing ninth with a 332. Tyler Phillips led the Braves with a 79. Other scorers included Kaden Ottley (82), Jack Hainrihar (85), Ben Stroud (86) and Henry Terry (89).

FIELD HOCKEY

The Olentangy Berlin field hockey team scored a goal in each of the final three quarters to pull away from visiting Dublin Scioto for a 3-0 win Wednesday night in Delaware.

Emma Yi scored all three of the Bears’ goals while goalie Clarissa Blatnik finished with three saves en route to the shutout.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_delgazette-3.jpg