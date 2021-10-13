Knee’s OT game-winner lifts OWU

Sophomore midfielder Megan Knee scored with :53 left in the first overtime period to give the Ohio Wesleyan field hockey team a 2-1 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Wooster on Wednesday at Selby Stadium.

Knee wound up from the right side and fired a shot that appeared to deflect off the stick of a Wooster defender and past goalkeeper Zoë Semersky.

Ohio Wesleyan had enjoyed the edge offensively throughout the first half, outshooting the Fighting Scots, 11-0, and compiling 7 corners to none for the visitors.

Semersky stopped back-to-back shots by freshman midfielder Colleen McMenamin and freshman midfielder Cate Kuhlman after a corner late in the first quarter, and the Scots survived a flurry in which defender Clare Leithauser and Semersky kept back-to-back shots out of the Wooster goal midway through the second period.

Later in the period, the Bishops took the lead after another penalty corner. Senior midfielder Astrid Koek sent the ball to freshman midfielder Allie Crawford, who played it ahead, with senior midfielder Katy Janas redirecting the ball and sophomore midfielder Emily Streeter, who had inserted the corner and taken a position by the left post, tipping the ball into the cage.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Wooster evened the game after a penalty corner when Caitlyn O’Connor’s drive was tipped in by Ciara O’Connor with 8:22 left in regulation time.

Both teams had chances to win in regulation time, but Semersky made 7 saves during the final 7 minutes of regulation and the first overtime period, and Ohio Wesleyan keeper Meg McCarthy kept the game going with a save in the 67th minute.

Ohio Wesleyan outshot Wooster, 31-8. McCarthy finished with 1 save in the Ohio Wesleyan cage. Semersky wound up with 14 saves for Wooster.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_owu.jpg

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

