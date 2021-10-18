Big Walnut wins Capital Division crown

Natalie Ghering and Gianna Rose both nabbed top-1o finishes while leading the Big Walnut girls cross country team to a league title at Saturday’s OCC-Capital Division championship meet in Canal Winchester.

Ghering, just a freshman, finished third among individuals with an effort of 19:47.47. Rose wasn’t far behind, finishing seventh overall in 20:05.78.

The Golden Eagles won the meet with 57 points. Worthington Kilbourne finished second with 86 while Westerville South smoothed out the top three with 89. Westerville North (93), Canal Winchester (93), Dublin Scioto (114) and Delaware Hayes (147) were also in action.

Other BW contributors included Madi Yano, who finished 13th in 20:28.89; Emma Kelly, who was 16th in 20:32.70; and Addie Zielinski (20:54.44).

The Pacers were led by juniors Rowan Hering and Julia Young, who finished 11th and 12th with respective efforts of 20:25.59 and 20:25.60.

MSL-Ohio Championship

Sophia Zindars finished 19th with an effort of 23:05.58 to lead Buckeye Valley at Saturday’s MSL-Ohio championship meet in Whitehall.

The Barons finished with 133 points to close fifth among the six teams in action. Bexley won the title with 39 while Columbus Academy and Grandview Heights rounded out the top three with respective point totals of 58 and 69.

Columbus School for Girls was fourth with 75 points while Worthington Christian finished sixth with 140.

Macayla Krantz also finished in the top 25 for BV, closing 24th in 23:32.87.

OCC-Cardinal Championship

Grace Heitkamp finished second overall with a time of 18:48.04 to lead Olentangy Berlin at Saturday’s OCC-Cardinal Division championship meet in Delaware.

The Bears finished fourth as a team, closing with 74 points, while Olentangy was sixth with 162.

Other Berlin standouts included Bella Phipps, who finished sixth in 20:31.58; and Bella Yandura, who closed 15th in 21:13.99.

The Braves got solid showings from Lauren Petska (17th in 21:18.65) and Anushka Maharana (36th in 22:29.11).

OCC-Central Championship

Olentangy Orange finished third and Olentangy Liberty closed fourth at Saturday’s OCC-Central Division championship meet in Delaware.

The Pioneers, who had 83 points, were led by Abby Schroff and Mairin O’Brien, who finished eighth and ninth with respective efforts of 19:18.08 and 19:28.53.

Julia Bockenstette and Sarah Gilbert led the Patriots. Bockenstette finished 11th in 19:38.53 and Gilbert crossed the finish line 13th in 19:51.88.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Big Walnut finished fourth with 98 points and Hayes closed sixth with 125 at Saturday’s OCC-Capital Division championship meet in Canal Winchester.

Worthington Kilbourne won the league title with 47 points while Westerville North and Dublin Scioto smoothed out the top three with 55 and 79, respectively.

Gabe Ghering led the Golden Eagles, finishing ninth among individuals with a time of 16:35.85. Luke Todt was the Pacers’ pace setter, finishing 11th in 16:39.83.

MSL-Ohio Championship

Andrew Suchland and Liam George each nabbed top-five finishes to lead Buckeye Valley at Saturday’s MSL-Ohio championship meet at Whitehall Community Park.

Suchland crossed the finish line in 17:38.26 — a mark good enough for fourth overall. George, meanwhile, was right behind him, finishing fifth in 17:38.77.

The Barons finished third as a team, closing with 83 points. Bexley won the conference crown with 28 points while Grandview Heights was second with 79. Worthington Christian (97), Columbus Academy (104), Whitehall-Yearling (175) and Wellington (177) smoothed out the scoring summary.

Other BV contributors included Tysen Wills-Durr, who finished 22nd in 19:54.02; Luke George, who closed 24th in 19:58.44; and Braxton Webb, who was 28th in 20:15.88.

OCC-Cardinal Championship

Olentangy nabbed runner-up honors and Olentangy Berlin finished fourth at Saturday’s OCC-Cardinal Division championship meet at Berlin.

The Braves, led by Luke Galloway and his fourth-place effort of 16:15.61, closed with 70 points — a mark second only to Dublin Jerome’s 24. Other Olentangy standouts included Roman Corbett, who finished 11th in 16:29.05; and Taye Gonzalez, who was 14th in 16:32.12.

The Bears, who finished with 88 points, were led by Calvin Davies. The senior finished seventh among individuals with an effort of 16:18.09. Cooper Citro (13th in 16:30.36) and Matthew Cool (20th in 16:49.37) smoothed out the squad’s top three.

OCC-Central Championship

Saketh Rudraraju finished fourth in 15:29.83 to lead Olentangy Orange at Saturday’s OCC-Central Championship in Delaware.

Bryan King and Carter Giacomelli were also steady for the Pioneers, closing 11th and 14th in respective times of 16:18.57 and 16:27.59.

Olentangy Liberty was also in action, finishing sixth.

Zach Warrick finished 33rd in 17:20.84 to lead the Patriots.

