Pacers open tourney with win over Eagles

The Delaware Hayes girls volleyball team was sharp in its tournament opener, sweeping away visiting New Albany in a sectional semifinal Monday night in Delaware.

The 17th-seeded Pacers (14-9), who got a team-high nine kills from Natalie Davis and another eight from Bailey Christiansen, won the first two sets comfortably (25-11 and 25-16, respectively) before edging the 30th-seeded Eagles (6-18) 25-23 in the third.

Other Hayes standouts included Rylea Gist, who spread the ball around en route to a team-leading 26 assists; and Madison Desmond, who collected a team-best 11 digs in the win.

Next up, Hayes will host 32nd-seeded Hilliard Darby in Wednesday’s sectional final. Action is set to start at 6 p.m.

