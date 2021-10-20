Barons blank Lancers in sectional final

The Buckeye Valley boys soccer team beat visiting Lakewood by five goals for the second time this season, this time 5-0 in Wednesday’s Division II sectional final in Delaware.

“We talked at practice this week about how it can be hard to beat a team twice in the same season,” BV coach Eric Staley said. “But, we had great combination play from our midfield tonight, and we generated a lot of chances.”

The first chance the Barons (9-7-1) converted came in the seventh minute, when Kaiden Coup scored off a feed from J.P. Seliskar.

Jack Kaiser made it 2-0 thanks to an unassisted tally in the 29th minute and, two minutes later, Brayden Fox scored an unassisted goal of his own.

Kaiser got his second goal of the game in the 33rd minute before Paxton Rockwell scored five minutes before halftime to all but seal the deal as the reserves played the bulk of the second half.

“Jack has been playing really well defensively this season,” Staley said. “Now, he’s chipping in on the attack as well.”

Sam Otto anchored the Baron defense with five saves en route to the shutout. The Lancers’ Jakob Dunn finished with seven saves in the setback.

Next up, eighth-seeded Buckeye Valley will take on third-seeded DeSales in a district semifinal Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Hayes picked up its second straight-set win of the tournament Wednesday, this time sweeping away visiting Hilliard Darby in a Division I sectional final.

The Pacers won the first set 25-15 and, after taking the second 25-17, outlasted the 32nd-seeded Panthers 25-22 in the third to smooth out the scoring summary.

Natalie Davis led the attack with 10 kills. Madison Salyers and Bailey Christiansen were also busy around the net, finishing with a combined 17 kills — nine and eight, respectively.

The Pacers also served well, finishing with 12 aces as a team. Alexa Kenney had a team-best four aces while Madison Desmond and Rylea Gist had three apiece. Gist also added a team-best 29 assists while Desmond chipped in a team-high 22 digs in the win.

Next up, 17th-seeded Hayes will face top-seeded Olentangy Liberty in Tuesday’s D-I district semifinal at Central Crossing. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty 3, Mount Vernon 0

Michelle Ezenewke had a team-best nine kills to go with six blocks as the Patriots handled visiting Mount Vernon 25-19, 25-10, 25-17 in a D-I sectional final Wednesday night in Powell.

Other standouts included Kacey Hilvert, who finished with four aces; McKenna Cook, who chipped in 19 digs; and Gabi Moulton, who collected 26 assists.

Also: Olentangy Orange 3, Logan 0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Third-seeded Olentangy Orange cruised to a tournament-opening win, blanking visiting and 38th-seeded Columbus Whetstone 9-0 in a Division I sectional semifinal Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

Maia Kaufman broke the scoring seal, finding the back of the net less than 10 minutes into the game. Sophia Prime made it 2-0 shortly after and the Pioneers never looked back.

Payton Flaherty, Abby Faulkner and Cameron Earl added first-half tallies while Secora Johnson, Kaitlyn Colvert, Quinn Shannon and Regan Yamasaki scored in the second half to account for the final margin.

Next up, Orange will host 42nd-seeded Franklin Heights in a sectional final Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Buckeye Valley’s J.P. Seliskar (17) looks to get around a Lakewood defender during the first half of Wednesday’s Division II sectional final in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_bv17-1.jpg Buckeye Valley’s J.P. Seliskar (17) looks to get around a Lakewood defender during the first half of Wednesday’s Division II sectional final in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette