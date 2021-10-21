Berlin edges Delaware Hayes, 1-0

The Delaware Hayes defense proved to be a tough nut to crack, but host Olentangy Berlin managed to slip one in en route to a 1-0 Division I sectional final win Thursday night in Delaware.

The 28th-seeded Pacers got the game’s first shot as Isaiah Clark found just enough room to get one off, but Berlin keeper Joey Dittmar made a sliding save without much of a problem.

Hayes was stingy on the defensive end all night, but especially early on. The Pacers didn’t allow a shot on goal until midway through the first half.

Physicality played a role — and Hayes was physical early — but a little too physical, as it turned out.

Six of the game’s first seven fouls were called on the Pacers. They withstood the first four without any damage, but the fifth turned out to be trouble as Ryan Betts rocketed a free kick from about 30 yards out just over the collection of bodies in the box, between the far post and a diving Chris DeRosa.

The Hayes keeper may have gotten a finger or two on the ball, but it deflected off the post and into the back of the net for what turned out to be the lone goal of the game with 22:45 left until the break.

The Bears hunted an insurance goal pretty much the entire second half as they controlled the run of play. The best chance came when Mike Lapid found some space and ripped a rocket DeRosa managed to secure with about 20 minutes to play.

Thomas Worthington 1, Olentangy 0

After the defenses dominated what was a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation time, the visiting and 11th-seeded Cardinals finally broke through with 11:41 left in overtime to edge the fifth-seeded Braves in a Division I sectional final Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Gannon Wentz deposited the game-winner into the back of the net off a feed from Eli Hitzhusen.

Olentangy Liberty 1, Pickerington Central 1, SO

Aidan Gordon scored in the second half to force overtime, and after two scoreless sessions, the 20th-seeded Patriots outscored the 18th-seeded Tigers 4-3 in penalty kicks to win Thursday’s Division I sectional final in Pickerington.

Next up, Liberty will take on Thomas Worthington in a district semifinal Tuesday night in Worthington.

Also: Hilliard Davidson 2, Olentangy Orange 1; Gahanna Lincoln 5, Big Walnut 0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Christian got double-doubles from both its outside hitters on the way to a straight-set win over visiting Madison Christian in Thursday’s Division IV sectional semifinal in Delaware.

Cami Dellipoala finished with 10 kills and another 10 digs while Bekah Williams collected 10 kills and 11 digs for the Eagles, who won 25-4, 25-11, 25-23.

Other DCS standouts included Emma Rindfuss, who finished with 21 digs to break the school’s single-season record; and Katie Neuhart, who had a game-high 10 aces in the win.

Rindfuss now has 465 digs on the season. The record, held by Lyssi Snouffer, was 445.

Next up, fourth-seeded Delaware Christian will take on second-seeded Fisher Catholic Saturday at 2 p.m.

Also: Olentangy def. Worthington Kilbourne 25-15, 25-13, 19-25, 25-17; Big Walnut def. Newark 25-13, 25-17, 25-21; Pickerington Central def. Olentangy Berlin 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-12.

Olentangy Berlin’s Mike Lapid jumps in front of Hayes’ Scott Glesenkamp (14) to win a 50-50-ball during the first half of Thursday’s Division I sectional final in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/10/web1_lapid.jpg Olentangy Berlin’s Mike Lapid jumps in front of Hayes’ Scott Glesenkamp (14) to win a 50-50-ball during the first half of Thursday’s Division I sectional final in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette